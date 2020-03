Mumbai: Dabbawalas celebrate Gudhi Padwa while maintaining social distancing, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported four new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 116, the highest in the country so far, officials said.

The latest cases are from Mumbai, officials said.

The four are being treated at the municipal Kasturba Hospital in the city, the officials said.