15 Covid-19 patients responding well to treatment

Published Mar 25, 2020, 2:22 pm IST
2 out of 107 positive patients critical condition, says Maha minister
Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

Amidst the gloom of the rising number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra, there is a silver lining to the dark cloud as 15 patients at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai are on the way to recovery.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that around 15 coronavirus patients in the state have responded well to the treatment and they could be discharged soon, but the final decision will be taken by the doctors.

 

Mr Tope said, “Out of 107 coronavirus positive patients in the state, two are in critical condition. But the most satisfying aspect is that the health of nearly 15 patients has improved. This shows that 15 corona-affected patients can be cured.”

According to the officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), these corona-affected patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital. In the tests done a few days back, their reports have come negative. They will be discharged according to the guidelines of the Centre and the state government.

The officials said, after being admitted, the swab of the patients are taken and sent for tests. If found positive, they are treated in the hospital for the next 14 days. During the treatment, efforts are made to increase the resistance power with the help of medicines.

Several tests are conducted on the patient and if consecutively two tests turn negative, then the patient is considered to have recovered from the disease.

According to the civic data, so far 5,238 people have been tested in the OPDs of Kasturba and other hospitals for coronavirus.

Mr Tope has also appealed the private practitioners to keep their clinics open after being found that some are shut due to the curfew imposed by the state government across the state. The medical services have been excluded from the curfew and hence doctors should keep their dispensaries open, he said.

