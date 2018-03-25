search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government to oppose Centre’s tax devolution norms

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 25, 2018, 2:24 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 2:24 am IST
He also took a dig at Centre for not honouring the recommendatio-ns made by Niti Aayog which was constituted by Modi.
Etela Rajender
 Etela Rajender

Hyderabad: The state government decided to oppose Centre’s terms of reference set for 15th Finance Commission for devolution of taxes based on 2011 census instead of the earlier 1972.

Finance minister Etela Rajender on Saturday said the TS, which had tax devolution share of 2.43 per cent at present, would lose in case the 2011 census was considered. The state government would fight to sec-ure justifiable share of funds from the Centre and submit a report accordingly to the Commission when it visited the state next month.

 

He told the Legislative Council that the government was preparing a report explaining the state’s needs to the commission and the funds required to fulfil them.

“We are focussing on irrigation projects, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. Besi-des, we are also implementing a slew of welfare schemes for the up-lift of sections which are lagging behind. This requires huge funds and the Finance Commiss-ion and the Centre had to take these factors into consideration before de-termining the state’s sh-are in tax devolution,” Mr Rajender added.

He also took a dig at Centre for not honouring the recommendations made by Niti Aayog which was constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Niti Aa-yog recommended Rs 20,205 crore for Miss-ion Bhagiratha and Rs 5,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya two years ago. “But the Centre had not released even a single rupee so far,” he said.

Tags: etela rajender, niti aayog, telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beware: New Facebook scam email is milking your sensitive information

By the time you realise, your Facebook page information is lying in someone’s database, ready to be sold to someone sitting thousands of miles away waiting to perform cyber crime.
 

Xiaomi Redmi 5 review: Superior build, eager performance — value for money

While its predecessor offered all the usual stuff in the best of ways, the Redmi 5 brings changes in places that made the budget smartphone feel ‘budget’.
 

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

Trump had multiple chances to craft a DACA fix with Congress. But one never materialized, despite overwhelming public support for letting Dreamers stay. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

Vivo launched the V9 in India on March 23, 2018, and has priced it at Rs 22,990.
 

Pizza makes you more productive at work, study says

Handing out any kind of free food apparently does not do the trick, the study specifically states that the key to motivating people in the office is by offering them free pizza.
 

Apple’s first official app for Windows 10 — iTunes

Apple will reach out to those who prefer the minimalist Windows 10 S.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP ‘attacking’ Constitution, Modi ‘insensitive’: Rahul Gandhi in K’taka

The Congress president accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being 'insensitive' towards problems related to jobs and demonetization. (Photo: PTI/File)

SP sends solidarity signal, cancels victory celebration after BSP's RS loss

The Samajwadi Party had planned a function at the party headquarters in Lucknow to celebrate the victory of its candidate Jaya Bachchan. (Photo: PTI/File)

UIDAI calls report on new Aadhaar database leak ‘false, baseless’

Going by the logic of the report, since the utility company’s database also had bank account numbers of its customers, would bank databases also be considered to have been breached, UIDAI questioned. (Photo: Representational | File)

Threat to father's life: Tejaswi after Lalu gets 14-yr jail term in fodder scam

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu was the chief minister of undivided Bihar. (Photo: PTI/File)

BSP-SP ties intact, BJP's win 'immoral': Mayawati after RS poll defeat

Mayawati said that her party along with SP had come together with a plan to defeat the BJP candidate. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham