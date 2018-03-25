Telangana government to apply brakes on speeding vehicles

Hyderabad: The state government decided to strictly enforce maximum speed limit for vehicles on highways and panchayat raj roads to prevent accidents.

Cases would be booked against those violating the 100 kmph speed on highways and 60 kmph on panchayat raj roads.

Transport minister Patnam Mahender Reddy told the Assembly that the government would install more speed laser guns on highways to monitor the speed and catch violators.

Mr Reddy said 54 permits of private travel buses had been cancelled for speeding on highways from January 2017.

The transport department had booked 9,493 cases against private bus operators. “We have booked 935 against private bus operators for running stage carriers (when permission was for contract ones) and overload, 753 cases for tax evasion, 591 for operating illegal services, 432 for running services without permits, 146 for running illegal goods services, 118 cases for making drivers to work beyond eight hours and 6,459 cases for other violations,” Mr Reddy said.

In undivided AP, around 1,100 private buses used to operate in Telangana, he said, adding that the TS government had nearly halved it to 635.

He said show cause notices were also issued to 89 permit holders of private buses for speeding. And 955 cases were booked against private bus operators for not engaging a second driver.