search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government to apply brakes on speeding vehicles

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 25, 2018, 2:16 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 2:16 am IST
Cases would be booked against those violating the 100 kmph speed on highways and 60 kmph on panchayat raj roads.
Patnam Mahender Reddy
 Patnam Mahender Reddy

Hyderabad: The state government decided to strictly enforce maximum speed limit for vehicles on highways and panchayat raj roads to prevent accidents.

Cases would be booked against those violating the 100 kmph speed on highways and 60 kmph on panchayat raj roads.

 

Transport minister Patnam Mahender Reddy told the Assembly that the government would install more speed laser guns on highways to monitor the speed and catch violators.

Mr Reddy said 54 permits of private travel buses had been cancelled for speeding on highways from January 2017.

The transport department had booked 9,493 cases against private bus operators. “We have booked 935 against private bus operators for running stage carriers (when permission was for contract ones) and overload, 753 cases for tax evasion, 591 for operating illegal services, 432 for running services without permits, 146 for running illegal goods services, 118 cases for making drivers to work beyond eight hours and 6,459 cases for other violations,” Mr Reddy said.

In undivided AP, around 1,100 private buses used to operate in Telangana, he said, adding that the TS government had nearly halved it to 635.

He said show cause notices were also issued to 89 permit holders of private buses for speeding. And 955 cases were booked against private bus operators for not engaging a second driver.

Tags: patnam mahender reddy, telangana government, ap panchayat raj
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beware: New Facebook scam email is milking your sensitive information

By the time you realise, your Facebook page information is lying in someone’s database, ready to be sold to someone sitting thousands of miles away waiting to perform cyber crime.
 

Xiaomi Redmi 5 review: Superior build, eager performance — value for money

While its predecessor offered all the usual stuff in the best of ways, the Redmi 5 brings changes in places that made the budget smartphone feel ‘budget’.
 

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

Trump had multiple chances to craft a DACA fix with Congress. But one never materialized, despite overwhelming public support for letting Dreamers stay. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

Vivo launched the V9 in India on March 23, 2018, and has priced it at Rs 22,990.
 

Pizza makes you more productive at work, study says

Handing out any kind of free food apparently does not do the trick, the study specifically states that the key to motivating people in the office is by offering them free pizza.
 

Apple’s first official app for Windows 10 — iTunes

Apple will reach out to those who prefer the minimalist Windows 10 S.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP ‘attacking’ Constitution, Modi ‘insensitive’: Rahul Gandhi in K’taka

The Congress president accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being 'insensitive' towards problems related to jobs and demonetization. (Photo: PTI/File)

SP sends solidarity signal, cancels victory celebration after BSP's RS loss

The Samajwadi Party had planned a function at the party headquarters in Lucknow to celebrate the victory of its candidate Jaya Bachchan. (Photo: PTI/File)

UIDAI calls report on new Aadhaar database leak ‘false, baseless’

Going by the logic of the report, since the utility company’s database also had bank account numbers of its customers, would bank databases also be considered to have been breached, UIDAI questioned. (Photo: Representational | File)

Threat to father's life: Tejaswi after Lalu gets 14-yr jail term in fodder scam

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu was the chief minister of undivided Bihar. (Photo: PTI/File)

BSP-SP ties intact, BJP's win 'immoral': Mayawati after RS poll defeat

Mayawati said that her party along with SP had come together with a plan to defeat the BJP candidate. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham