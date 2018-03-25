search on deccanchronicle.com
Supreme Court to take up polygamy on Monday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Mar 25, 2018, 12:38 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 12:38 am IST
The Supreme Court is to take up this issue after triple talaq was banned last year.
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Monday, March 26, four PILs challenging the legal validity of polygamy and nikah halala being practised in Islam.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y Chandrachud will hear the petitions filed by Sameena Begum of Delhi, BJP leader and social activist Ashiwini Kumar Upadhyaya and two others seeking a declaration that Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, as unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution, insofar as it seeks to recognise and validate the practice of Polygamy and nikah halala.

 

The petitioner said she was a victim of polygamy and was filing this petition to highlight the plight of thousands of Muslim women across the country suffering due to the draconian practices of “polygamy” and “nikah halala” that are rampant in the Muslim society. 

Ms Begum said she got married in 1999 to one Javed Anwar and two sons were born out of the said wedlock. All the time when she was at her matrimonial home, she was tortured, bullied, beaten, and was asked to bring money from her parents’ house. 

After the repeated tortures, she filed a complaint U/s 498 A of the IPC. Getting infuriated with this, petitioner’s husband sent a letter giving her “triple talaq.” 

Ms Begum submitted that Muslim Marriage Dissolution Act 1939 provides nine grounds for dissolution of marriage, including impotency, incapacity to fulfill martial obligations and cruelty but there is no eligibility pre-condition for marriage. 

