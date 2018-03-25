search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Man, woman try smuggling foreign currency in rectrum, held at Kolkata airport

PTI
Published Mar 25, 2018, 11:01 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 11:01 am IST
The duo were slated to travel to Bangkok by an Indigo flight carrying the illegally acquired foreign currency.
Euro currency notes valued at Rs 58 lakh were recovered from them and seized under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 Euro currency notes valued at Rs 58 lakh were recovered from them and seized under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Kolkata: A man and a woman have been arrested by DRI officials at the Kolkata airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currency by hiding it in their body cavities, according to an official statement issued.

Acting on intelligence, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials intercepted two persons a man and a woman on Thursday.

 

These two were slated to travel to Bangkok by an Indigo flight carrying the illegally acquired foreign currency, it said.

The DRI officers intercepted the duo when they were about to board the flight.

A detailed personal and baggage search was done but nothing incriminating was found at first, the statement issued by the DRI said.

Thereafter, after intense questioning, the two persons admitted to carrying the foreign currency in their rectum and voluntarily ejected out the currency which had been rolled up and wrapped in a rubber, it said.

Euro currency notes valued at Rs 58 lakh were recovered from them and seized under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Both the passengers have been arrested, the statement said.

In a few cases in the past, rectum concealment has been used to smuggle and ferry gold biscuits, however, this is the first instance in Kolkata in the recent times where there has been an attempt to smuggle out foreign currency by hiding it in body cavity, the DRI said.

The foreign currency is illegally taken out towards making payments on account of smuggling of contraband like gold and other miscellaneous items that are illegally brought into India, it said.

In another case, DRI on Saturday busted a major drug syndicate engaged in trafficking of ganja' and arrested eight persons.

Acting on a tip-off that a syndicate, based in Odisha, would be transporting narcotics and carrying the illegal contraband in a car going from Bhubaneshwar towards Kolkata, DRI sleuths got into action in the wee hours of Thursday.

Eight persons, travelling in two vehicles, were intercepted near the Dhulagarh area (on the Kolkata Khargapur highway) at 6am by DRI officers and about 120 kg of 'ganja' was seized from them, the statement said.

The contraband was sourced from the Malkangiri area in Odisha and sent to various parts of the country, including Kolkata, it said.

Kolkata is used as a stocking and redistribution-cum-consumption centre, the DRI said.

Tags: smuggling, foreign currency, dri, kolkata airport
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammed Shami undergoes stitches after injuring head in road accident

BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit gave a clean chit to Shami and also included the pacer in Grade B of the board's annual retainer contracts. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Apple to unveil a foldable iPhone in the next two years

Earlier reports claimed that last year, Apple applied for a patent application for a foldable display and is likely researching ways to create a foldable iPhone. (Photo: This photo is a fan-made foldable iPhone concept shared by MacRumors)
 

Can Facebook restore public trust after privacy scandal?

Losing that would be a disaster, not just for Facebook, but for any Silicon Valley company that relies on users to open up their private lives.
 

India queries Cambridge Analytica over alleged Facebook data breach

India is preparing for a general election in 2019 and several states will elect new assemblies this year and the next.
 

Beware: New Facebook scam email is milking your sensitive information

By the time you realise, your Facebook page information is lying in someone’s database, ready to be sold to someone sitting thousands of miles away waiting to perform cyber crime.
 

Xiaomi Redmi 5 review: Superior build, eager performance — value for money

While its predecessor offered all the usual stuff in the best of ways, the Redmi 5 brings changes in places that made the budget smartphone feel ‘budget’.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PNB plans stake claim in insolvency proceedings of Nirav Modi companies

Last month, Firestar Diamond, a company owned by Nirav Modi filed for bankruptcy in a New York court. (Photo: File)

2 shot dead in multiple encounters with UP Police, arms recovered

An AK-47 and a smooth-bore breech loading (SBBL) gun were confiscated from encounter spot in Noida. (Photo: Representational/File)

BJP lost UP LS bypolls because of SP-BSP alliance, accepts Amit Shah

The BJP chief said the party was sure of winning the Karnataka Assembly polls considering the way Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was running the government there. (Photo: File)

Want dragon, elephant to dance together, but no to China's BRI: India

The South Asian countries are free to have ties with any country including China, India's Ambassador in Beijing Bambawale said. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Pendency UPA legacy: Law min hits back after Rahul's 'fake news' jibe

The Congress and the BJP have blamed each other after it emerged that the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica could have links to electoral process in India. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham