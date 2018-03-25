search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: For the first time, school fees are now available on EMI

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUSHA PUPPALA
Published Mar 25, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 2:50 am IST
Neeve Finance provides funds from KG to professional courses and the loan covers transport, books and uniforms.
The advertisement put out by the company offering EMIs for school fees.
 The advertisement put out by the company offering EMIs for school fees.

Hyderabad: Buying phones and other electronic items by paying in easy monthly instalments (EMIs), is common now, but one company is providing easy EMIs to pay school fees!

The company advertises itself as being India's first school fee loan company and thus making education affordable. It claims to provide monthly repayment at low interest rate. Neeve Finance provides funds from KG to professional courses and the loan covers transport, books and uniforms.  

 

A city parent with the condition of anonymity told the newspaper that school fees in Hyderabad have gone through the roof. 

“Schools don't care a damn about the government notification staying a fee hike this year. The police, unsurprisingly, are mute spectators. So after home loan, car loan school loan is the new in-thing.” 

Ashish Naredi, executive member, Hyderabad School Education said, “This is yet another and most clear indication yet that most parents are just not able to afford school fees. Ironically, this is happening in a state that promises free KG to PG education and a country where Right to Free Education is enshrined in the constitution.” He adds that till now, farmers were committing suicide under pressure to repay loans. “Now perhaps it’s time for parents. Sadly, we have already seen suicides related to school fees in Telangana. We are bound to see more in coming years. But knowing the government, it won’t move them an inch.”

Venkat K. Sainath, an HSPA member said special loans should be given by the government to fund children's school fees. “See the understanding of Neeve Finance... they felt the need to help parents like us.” 

Srinivas Reddy, president of the Private Schools Associations said, “It will be a shocking thing if parents have to take loans to pay the school fees of their kids.”

He said if parents can't afford expensive schools they should not put their children there. Loans should only be taken for higher education. “Parents should not fall for false prestige by putting their kids in big schools and paying huge money by taking loans to pay the fees,” he says. 

Despite several efforts to reach the finance company they were not available for comment. 

Tags: school fee loan company, neeve finance
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beware: New Facebook scam email is milking your sensitive information

By the time you realise, your Facebook page information is lying in someone’s database, ready to be sold to someone sitting thousands of miles away waiting to perform cyber crime.
 

Xiaomi Redmi 5 review: Superior build, eager performance — value for money

While its predecessor offered all the usual stuff in the best of ways, the Redmi 5 brings changes in places that made the budget smartphone feel ‘budget’.
 

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

Trump had multiple chances to craft a DACA fix with Congress. But one never materialized, despite overwhelming public support for letting Dreamers stay. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

Vivo launched the V9 in India on March 23, 2018, and has priced it at Rs 22,990.
 

Pizza makes you more productive at work, study says

Handing out any kind of free food apparently does not do the trick, the study specifically states that the key to motivating people in the office is by offering them free pizza.
 

Apple’s first official app for Windows 10 — iTunes

Apple will reach out to those who prefer the minimalist Windows 10 S.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP ‘attacking’ Constitution, Modi ‘insensitive’: Rahul Gandhi in K’taka

The Congress president accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being 'insensitive' towards problems related to jobs and demonetization. (Photo: PTI/File)

SP sends solidarity signal, cancels victory celebration after BSP's RS loss

The Samajwadi Party had planned a function at the party headquarters in Lucknow to celebrate the victory of its candidate Jaya Bachchan. (Photo: PTI/File)

UIDAI calls report on new Aadhaar database leak ‘false, baseless’

Going by the logic of the report, since the utility company’s database also had bank account numbers of its customers, would bank databases also be considered to have been breached, UIDAI questioned. (Photo: Representational | File)

Threat to father's life: Tejaswi after Lalu gets 14-yr jail term in fodder scam

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu was the chief minister of undivided Bihar. (Photo: PTI/File)

BSP-SP ties intact, BJP's win 'immoral': Mayawati after RS poll defeat

Mayawati said that her party along with SP had come together with a plan to defeat the BJP candidate. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham