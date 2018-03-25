search on deccanchronicle.com
Despite Mamata's warning, 4 hurt in attack on BJP's Ram Navami pandal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 25, 2018, 12:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 12:58 pm IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the Trinamool Congress was behind the incident.
Mamata Banerjee had directed the police not to permit any organisation to hold processions displaying arms during Ram Navami on Sunday, barring those who have been doing it for a long time. (Photo: PTI/File)
Kolkata: Four people were injured after a Ram Navami pandal set up by BJP workers was attacked by miscreants in West Bengal's Bardhaman on Saturday night.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the Trinamool Congress was behind the incident.

 

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier on Wednesday warned that "Hooliganism will not be tolerated".

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP organised rallies and colourful processions to celebrate Ram Navami in various parts of the state on Sunady, with the saffron party dubbing these rallies as the first step towards "uniting the Hindus" of Bengal.

The TMC in a bid to counter the rallies by the BJP and Sangh affiliates took out colourful processions and organised Ram Puja in various parts of the state and said, "BJP won't be able to use Ram Navami as an excuse to divide the people of the state".

Banerjee had earlier directed the police to take strong immediate action against those trying to disrupt peace.

Mamata Banerjee had also directed the police not to permit any organisation to hold processions displaying arms during Ram Navami on Sunday, barring those who have been doing it for a long time.

"I know that there are only a couple of organisations in Howrah and Asansol which traditionally hold Ram Navami processions with arms. Those who have been celebrating Ram Navami for more than a decade will be given special permission to hold processions with arms," the chief minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

