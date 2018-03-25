search on deccanchronicle.com
2 shot dead in multiple encounters with UP Police, arms recovered

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Mar 25, 2018, 10:34 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 10:35 am IST
Five others who are alleged to be involved in several criminal cases in UP were injured during gunfights with the police.
 An AK-47 and a smooth-bore breech loading (SBBL) gun were confiscated from encounter spot in Noida. (Photo: Representational/File)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police in a span of 24 hours, gunned down two criminals wanted in murder cases, carrying rewards on their heads.

Five others who are alleged to be involved in several criminal cases in UP were injured during gunfights with the police, an NDTV report said.

 

In Noida, a criminal with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head was shot dead on Sunday morning. He was wanted in murder cases in Noida and Delhi. 

The criminal, Shravan Chaudhry, was injured in an encounter with the police, later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, informed the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters.

An AK-47 and a smooth-bore breech loading (SBBL) gun were also confiscated from the spot.

A wanted criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head, was killed in an encounter with police on Saturday night in UP's Saharanpur,

However, another criminal managed to escape during the encounter, according to the police.

A motorcycle, Rs 1 lakh and a pistol were recovered from the criminal.

A policeman also sustained injuries. He was later admitted to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for the absconding criminal.

