United oppn including Congress can restrict BJP to under 100 seats in 2024: Nitish

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 25, 2023, 10:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2023, 12:31 am IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo: PTI)
Purnea (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday asserted that the BJP will be restricted to under 100 seats if all the opposition parties, including the Congress, fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly.

Addressing a Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) rally in Purnea, the JD(U) supremo said the Congress will have to take a quick decision in this regard.

"If all the opposition parties, including the Congress, come together and fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly, the BJP will be restricted to under 100 seats," he said.

"But the Congress will have to take a quick decision in this regard. If you (Congress) accept my suggestion, we can restrict the saffron party to under 100 seats. If you don't, you know what will happen," Kumar said.

The CM further claimed his only goal was to work for unifying the opposition to unseat the saffron party from power.

"I will keep trying to make it a reality. The BJP needs to be wiped out from the entire country," he added.

...
