  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 25 Feb 2023 More than ₹20,000 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

More than ₹20,000 crore in hotels, resorts to be developed in Andhra tourism sector

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Feb 26, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2023, 12:03 am IST
“Several US brands too are looking at Andhra Pradesh for big investments in hotels and resorts. But they will follow after Oberois ground their projects,’’ said a top official of the AP Tourism Development Corporation. (Photo: Twitter)
 “Several US brands too are looking at Andhra Pradesh for big investments in hotels and resorts. But they will follow after Oberois ground their projects,’’ said a top official of the AP Tourism Development Corporation. (Photo: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: The two-day upcoming Global Investment Summit beginning in Visakhapatnam on March 3 will witness the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹20,000 crore and more in tourism sector alone.

Top brands in hotels, resorts, temple tourism, adventure sports, water sports, cruises and ropeways are expected to come up in different parts of the state to make Andhra Pradesh a major tourism destination in south India.

In the hospitality sector, Oberoi group will construct hotels at Annavaram near Bheemili, about 20 km from Vizag, Horsley Hills, Pichika Lanka, Tirupati and Gandikota.

“Several US brands too are looking at Andhra Pradesh for big investments in hotels and resorts. But they will follow after Oberois ground their projects,’’ said a top official of the AP Tourism Development Corporation.

Focus is also on River Godavari in East Godavari and Konaseema districts. There will be development on and around Havelock Bridge that had been built in 1897. It had been abandoned after construction of the new arch bridge.

The area under Havelock Bridge and above will be developed as an adventure and water sports destination, with a ropeway along the Havelock bridge. There will be development around Papi Kondalu and Kovvur. The detailed project report (DPR) for Havelock Bridge is ready and an investment of ₹800 crore is expected around the heritage bridge.

Similarly, an agreement has been signed with a company that will facilitate temple tourism. The agency will have an online platform for rendering services to pilgrims visiting all the temples in the state. Apart from providing transport, hotels and darshan, the agency will provide escort services to senior citizens who are alone and may desire to tour temples.

“Initially, services will be limited to AP temples. Later, they will link with Shirdi, Varanasi and Sabarimala to start with,” an official said. He disclosed that the agency implementing temple tourism will be investing ₹1,000 crore in the project.

Buddhist heritage sites will be developed on a non-commercial basis, he stated.

Further, an international company is looking for 1,000 acres of land for setting up a golf course with resort, and turn it into an international destination, the official added.

...
Tags: global investment summit, tourism sector, oberoi group, ap tourism development corporation (aptdc), river godavari
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

The victims were staying together in a rented house for the past two years, police said. (DC File Image)

Two roommates end their lives in Ghatkesar

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, K.C. Venugopal and Pawan Bansal releases a book during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Congress Plenary Session: Party constitution to reserve 50% posts for women, SC/STs

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (DC File Photo)

Kavita demands JPC inquiry into Adani episode, MH needs TS welfare

The distressed farmers have burnt dry grass to panic the migrated tigers and chase them away from their agricutlure fields near Golalghat Thamsi village in Bheempur mandal in Adilabad district on Saturday afternoon. (DC Image)

Tigers on the loose worry Adilabad farmers



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Stones pelted at Vandhe Bharat express in Bengaluru

Window pane of Vande Bharat express damaged in attack by miscreants.

United oppn including Congress can restrict BJP to under 100 seats in 2024: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo: PTI)

Gratified that my innings could conclude with Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leader Sonia Gandhi during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur on Saturday (Photo: PTI)

India spotted flying object over Andaman and Nicobar island in 2022

The islands are close to India’s missile testing areas in the Bay of Bengal and sit near the Malacca Strait (Representational image: PTI file image)

German Chancellor Scholz begins 2-day India visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on February 25, 2023. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->