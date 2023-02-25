  
Nation, Current Affairs

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India for two-day visit

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 25, 2023, 10:27 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2023, 10:27 am IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in New Delhi (ANI)
New Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today arrived in New Delhi for a visit to India from February 25-26.

Scholz is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation, and his visit to India is the first standalone one by any German Chancellor since the commencement of the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations in 2011, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

Scholz will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan at 10 am. He will also hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues.

PM Modi and Scholz will also interact with CEOs and business leaders of both sides. Scholz will also meet President Droupadi Murmu.

He will proceed to Bengaluru on February 26, according to the MEA press release.

Scholz's visit will enable both nations to take stock and progress on the key outcomes of the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC), strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance the opportunity for the mobility of talent and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in Science and Technology.

The MEA in the press release noted, "The India-Germany Strategic Partnership is underpinned by shared values, trust and mutual understanding. Robust investment and trade linkages, cooperation in the areas of green and sustainable development and growing people-to-people ties have strengthened bilateral relations."

The MEA further stated that both nations also work closely at multilateral and international platforms, notably as part of the G4 for United Nations Security Council reforms.

India and Germany share a strong economic partnership. Germany is India's largest trade partner in the European Union and has consistently been among India's top 10 global trade partners. It is also one of the largest foreign direct investors in India.

Tags: german chancellor, ministry of external affairs (mea), german chancellor olaf scholz, high-powered business delegation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


