  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 25 Feb 2023 Enough of 'Aaya ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Enough of 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram', BJP's doors closed forever for Nitish: Amit Shah

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 25, 2023, 7:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2023, 12:31 am IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the 'Kisan Majdur Samagam', organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of peasant leader and freedom fighter Swami Sahajanand Saraswati, in Patna on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the 'Kisan Majdur Samagam', organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of peasant leader and freedom fighter Swami Sahajanand Saraswati, in Patna on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Lauria (Bihar): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has joined hands with the Congress and the RJD, after dumping the BJP, for realising his Prime Ministerial ambitions, which he keeps having "every three years".

Addressing a rally at Lauria in West Champaran district, the senior BJP leader claimed that the JD(U) supremo has agreed to make RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav the next chief minister and asserted that he should announce when he intends to do so.

Shah, who was speaking in Balmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, charged Kumar with plunging Bihar into 'jungle raj' for which the latter used to blame the previous Congress and RJD rule, and that the BJP was now disgusted with the former ally's flip flops and its "doors are closed forever".

"After fighting his entire life, since the days of Jay Prakash Narayan, against the Congress and 'jungle raj', Nitish Kumar has now sat on the lap of Lalu Prasad, the pioneer of 'jungle raj', and at the feet of Sonia Gandhi. He has become 'avsarwaadi' (opportunist) from being 'vikaswaadi' (pro-development) for his Prime Ministerial ambitions," he said.

"Enough of 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram', the BJP's doors are closed forever for Nitish Kumar," he said.

Shah likened the JD(U)'s alliance with the RJD to "attempts at mixing oil with water".

"Water and oil cannot blend. So, here we have the RJD, like oil rising to the surface and the JD(U), like water, disappearing beneath," said Shah, in an indirect reference to apprehensions that Kumar's party was getting overshadowed by the domineering new ally.

He also alleged that at the time of forming the alliance last year, the JD(U) leader had entered into a "clandestine agreement" with Prasad, the RJD supremo, to make his son Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister.

"This has led to a lot of confusion in the JD(U) itself," said Shah, indirectly referring to the recent exit of Upendra Kushwaha.

"Doubts have emerged in people's minds too. If he (Kumar) has struck such a deal, he should make public the date on which he intends to hand over the charge to his deputy and plunge the state into 'jungle raj' which he had vowed to root out," Shah said.

The Union home minister recalled that the BJP had won far greater number of seats in the last assembly polls than the JD(U) but Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up his promise to back Kumar for another term in office.

Shah, who is widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist, said, "Nitish and Lalu cannot pull Bihar out of the vortex of backwardness. It is high time that the BJP formed its own government in the state with full majority. The tone can be set in the next Lok Sabha polls."

The Union home minister also made a reference to central assistance provided to the state by the Narendra Modi government, claiming that it far outweighed the support received by Bihar during the rule of Congress-led UPA in which Lalu Prasad was himself a minister.

"Nitish Kumar can't stop demographic change in the border areas of Bihar. Elect Narendra Modi again in 2024 with two-third majority and we will put brakes on such attempts," he said.

In his speech that lasted nearly half an hour, Shah also touched upon bold steps such as the surgical strike, the Balakot air strike, abrogation of Article 370 and ban on Islamist organisation PFI.

...
Tags: amit shah, nitish kumar, rashtriya janata dal (rjd), lalu prasad yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

The victims were staying together in a rented house for the past two years, police said. (DC File Image)

Two roommates end their lives in Ghatkesar

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, K.C. Venugopal and Pawan Bansal releases a book during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Congress Plenary Session: Party constitution to reserve 50% posts for women, SC/STs

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (DC File Photo)

Kavita demands JPC inquiry into Adani episode, MH needs TS welfare

The distressed farmers have burnt dry grass to panic the migrated tigers and chase them away from their agricutlure fields near Golalghat Thamsi village in Bheempur mandal in Adilabad district on Saturday afternoon. (DC Image)

Tigers on the loose worry Adilabad farmers



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi says India can be peacemaker in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on February 25, 2023. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Stones pelted at Vandhe Bharat express in Bengaluru

Window pane of Vande Bharat express damaged in attack by miscreants.

United oppn including Congress can restrict BJP to under 100 seats in 2024: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo: PTI)

Sonia signals end to her political innings

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leader Sonia Gandhi during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur on Saturday (Photo: PTI)

India spotted flying object over Andaman and Nicobar island in 2022

The islands are close to India’s missile testing areas in the Bay of Bengal and sit near the Malacca Strait (Representational image: PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->