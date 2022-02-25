Nation Current Affairs 25 Feb 2022 Ukraine crisis: AP, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ukraine crisis: AP, Telangana set up helpline numbers for stranded Indians

ANI
Published Feb 25, 2022, 11:34 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2022, 1:40 pm IST
Telangana state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday said that the helplines received 75 calls since last night
The helpline number set up is 0863-2340678. (Photo: Twitter/@airnewsalerts/Representational)
 The helpline number set up is 0863-2340678. (Photo: Twitter/@airnewsalerts/Representational)

Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have set up helplines to provide the best possible help to the stranded Telugu students in Ukraine.

Telangana state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday said that the helplines received 75 calls since last night.

 

Telangana: The helpline numbers at Telangana Bhavan are +91 7042566955, +91 9949351270 and +91 9654663661. The email id is rctelangana@gmail.com.

The helpline numbers at the Telangana secretariat in Hyderabad are 040-23220603, +91 9440854433. The email id is so_nri@telangana.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh government on Friday appointed officials to coordinate with the Union External Affairs Ministry. The officials include P Ravi Shankar, OSD, (mobile number-9871999055), MVS Rama Rao, Assistant Commissioner (9871990081) and ASRN Saibabu, Assistant Commissioner (9871999430) and email id- rcapbnd@gmail.com.

 

The helpline number set up is 0863-2340678 and WhatsApp number- 8500027678.

...
Tags: russia-ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine standoff, russia ukraine tensions, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Related Stories

Tamil Nadu govt to bear expenses of its students' return from Ukraine, says Stalin
Modi sir, Jagan Anna please take us from Ukraine to India, say stranded AP natives
Telugu students stranded in Kyiv

Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai/File)

91 people from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine, CM Bommai speaks to EAM Jaishankar

Students hold placards against Russia's invasion of Ukraine at a school in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

Tamil Nadu govt to bear expenses of its students' return from Ukraine, says Stalin

A girl wearing a mask walks near India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Over 1.9 million kids in India lost parent or caregiver to COVID-19: Lancet study

Demonstrators protest Russia's military action in Ukraine, at Roddick Gates in Montreal. (Photo: AP)

Dialogue, diplomacy best way forward to defuse Ukraine crisis: India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China’s space tech a threat: IAF

Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhari . (Twitter)

Ukraine seeks Modi's help to dissuade Putin

Ukraine's ambassador to India, Igor Polikha. (Twitter)

Over 1.9 million kids in India lost parent or caregiver to COVID-19: Lancet study

A girl wearing a mask walks near India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi speaks to Russian President, appeals for 'immediate cessation of violence'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Dialogue, diplomacy best way forward to defuse Ukraine crisis: India

Demonstrators protest Russia's military action in Ukraine, at Roddick Gates in Montreal. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->