Ukraine crisis: AP, Telangana set up helpline numbers for stranded Indians

Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have set up helplines to provide the best possible help to the stranded Telugu students in Ukraine.

Telangana state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday said that the helplines received 75 calls since last night.

Telangana: The helpline numbers at Telangana Bhavan are +91 7042566955, +91 9949351270 and +91 9654663661. The email id is rctelangana@gmail.com.

The helpline numbers at the Telangana secretariat in Hyderabad are 040-23220603, +91 9440854433. The email id is so_nri@telangana.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh government on Friday appointed officials to coordinate with the Union External Affairs Ministry. The officials include P Ravi Shankar, OSD, (mobile number-9871999055), MVS Rama Rao, Assistant Commissioner (9871990081) and ASRN Saibabu, Assistant Commissioner (9871999430) and email id- rcapbnd@gmail.com.

The helpline number set up is 0863-2340678 and WhatsApp number- 8500027678.