Vijayawada: The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature is likely to commence from March 7 for about 20 days. Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy is expected to present the state Budget with an estimate of Rs 2.30 lakh crore.

Apart from the Budget, the government also plans to introduce several important bills pertaining to the ‘three capitals’ issue, ‘reorganisation of districts’ and others.