Nation Current Affairs 25 Feb 2021 Amid fear of rise in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid fear of rise in Covid cases, AP issues fresh SOP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 25, 2021, 4:16 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2021, 4:16 am IST
The SOPs specify about maintenance of a 6 feet distance in public places, use of face masks, practice frequent handwashing with soap
As the Union ministry of health and family welfare issued fresh SOPs recently, the state health authorities communicated that the same be strictly followed at all workplaces. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 As the Union ministry of health and family welfare issued fresh SOPs recently, the state health authorities communicated that the same be strictly followed at all workplaces. (Representational Photo: PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the numbers of coronavirus infections are rising in states like Maharashtra and Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, the state health authorities have issued fresh Standard Operating Procedures to be complied with by all public and private institutions, including educational institutions, to contain spread of the virus.

As the Union ministry of health and family welfare issued fresh SOPs recently, the state health authorities communicated that the same be strictly followed at all workplaces.

 

Health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal directed the director of health Dr Geetha Prasadini to communicate the SOPs to all district medical and health officers asking them to bring about awareness and ensure their proper implementation at all public and private offices, institutions, organisations and workplaces.

The SOPs specify about generic preventive measures like maintenance of a distance of six feet in public places, use of face masks at all times, practice frequent handwashing with soap, respiratory etiquettes, self-monitoring of health and installation and use of Arogya Setu.

 

Specific preventive measures for offices include hand hygiene at entrances, thermal screening, allowing only asymptomatic staff, drivers to maintain physical distancing, particularly within rooms/spaces designated to them, disinfection of vehicles twice a day, allowing officers and staff only if they wear face mask, proper crowd management, mandating valet parking, proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of workplaces, and proper disposal of face masks and gloves.

Measures to be taken on occurrence of cases like isolating a patient in a room until the doctor examines him or her, informing the nearest medical facility, take risk assessment and manage cases as per the existing protocol.
It was felt that people have started ignoring SOPs that have been issued. A good number of educational institutions are not following the norms making their staff and students vulnerable to getting infected with the virus.

 

AP Private Colleges Managements Association president N. Ram Kumar said, “It is true some institutions are not following Covid-19 norms assuming that the spread of virus has been effectively contained. We have been informing them to follow all norms.”

Director of health Dr Geeta Prasadini said “We have communicated the SOPs to all DMHOs and urged them to ensure compliance by all public and private institutions in the districts. Non-compliance of Covid-19 protocols will be strictly dealt with.”

...
Tags: standard operating procedures in ap, standard operating procedures in india, mask and sanitising mandatory, six feet distance in public spaces, covid -19 cases rise in india
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Tarun Chug, during an interaction with the Singareni workers in Srirampur on Wednesday, said he was shocked to hear that after becoming the leader of the trade union in SCCL, Kavitha was acting as a ‘super power’ there. (Photo: Twitter @tarunchughbjp)

BJP focusing on Singareni coal belt area; calls Kavitha as ‘super power’ of the SCCL

The CM renamed the temple as Yadadri in March 2015 and launched renovation works at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore to develop the temple as a major pilgrim and tourist centre on the 14.5 acre land on the hillock. (Photo: DC)

CM KCR to inspect Yadadri works on Feb. 28

The protesters demanded that the government do “justice” to the girl’s family by providing it with financial support.

Stalker murders girl student, people stage protest with body

With elections for KMC set in process, YSRCP has taken a head-start as it has selected its nominees for all wards, including for mayoral positions.

Lobbying intensifies for Kurnool municipal elections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress calls stadium renaming insult to Patel; BJP flags stadia named after Gandhis

Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will now be known as 'Narendra Modi stadium', social media was flooded with remarks, including by some leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties who alleged that the renaming exercise amounted to an

Toolkit case: Delhi court grants bail to Disha Ravi, terms evidence as sketchy

Disha Ravi, climate activist (Twitter@Tejinder42)

'Delhi to ask for COVID-19 negative report from travellers from 5 states'

The requirement of the negative COVID-19 test report is likely to be implemented from Friday night, officials said. (PTI file photo)

India allows Pak Prime Minister overflight plan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, stands with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, right, after his arrival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Khan arrived in Sri Lanka for a two day official visit. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)

Three militants, policeman killed in encounters in Kashmir

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zanigam village in the Beerwah area of Budgam district following information about the presence of militants there. (Representational image: AFP file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham