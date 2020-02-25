Report on Shaheen bagh submitted

Supreme Court appointed interlocutors - advocates Sanjay Hedge and Sadhana Ramachandran - during their visit to Shaheen Bagh to initiate talks with the protesters demonstrating against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in New Delhi, Thursday, February 20, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court appointed mediators — senior lawyer Sanjay Hagde and Sadhana Ramachandran — on Monday submitted in a sealed cover the report on their interaction with the protestors at Shaheen Bagh who are protesting against CAA, NPR and NRC since December 15, 2019, resulting in serious hindrance to movement of traffic.

The report by two lawyers who had series of meetings with the protestors at Shaheen Bagh was submitted to a Bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice K.M. Joseph in a sealed cover.

While Hegde along with Sadhana Ramachandran had visited the protest site thrice, Ramachandran visited the place four times.

Observing “We will like to peruse it”, Justice Kaul said that they would hear the matter day after tomorrow (Wednesday).

As the lawyers for the petitioners — Amit Sahni and former BJP MLA in Delhi assembly Nand Kishore Garg — seeking the eviction of the protestors, sought a copy of the report submitted by the court appointed interlocutors, Justice Kaul said that the report was only for them and they were not taking it on record.

“It is only for us. We are not taking it on record,” Justice Kaul heading the bench said and listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday.