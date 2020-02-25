Kashmir schools reopen after 7 months

SRINAGAR: Schools in Kashmir Valley and ‘winter zone’ of Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu division reopened on Monday after winter break but in effect after seven long months, bringing smiles on the faces of students, teachers and parents alike.

The Centre had days before stripping J&K of its special status and splitting it up into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019, ordered closure of schools and other educational institutions across the erstwhile state “as a precautionary measure”.

Though the authorities announced reopening of schools up to higher secondary level in a phased manner later and, in fact, teachers and other staff also started reporting to duty, a vast majority of parents refused to send their wards to these for a variety of reasons including apprehensions over their safety. The life in the Valley had remained disrupted for about four months over the August 5 contentious move during which board examinations were conducted in challenging circumstances.

In December, the authorities announced 12-week winter vacations in schools. Subsequently, colleges, universities and various other professional institutions were also formally closed.