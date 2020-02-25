Nation Current Affairs 25 Feb 2020 India bets on heat, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India bets on heat, remains unprepared for coronavirus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Feb 25, 2020, 12:56 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2020, 12:59 am IST
Union health min Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that a “robust screening system has prevented and kept Covid-19 out of India.”
Union minister Harsh Vardhan.
 Union minister Harsh Vardhan.

Hyderabad: India is not prepared to handle an outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) if it broke out or spread anywhere in the country. The only narrow focus of the health system has been to preventing a breakout of the disease by putting all efforts in trying to prevent anyone affected by it from coming into the country and hope we are spared of the epidemic.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that a “robust screening system has prevented and kept Covid-19 out of India.”

 

According to senior health officials, if a secondary breakout does occur anywhere in the country as has been the case in South Korea, Italy and Iran, then all bets are off in containing the disease. “God forbid, if we have a situation like in Wuhan,” a top Telangana official said on Monday, adding, “we are only prepared to isolate identified cases in small numbers.”

India’s present strategy rests solely on preventing entry of the virus through a rigorous screening process of all international travellers from countries that have been hit by coronavirus, officials aver.

“It is for the Centre to take a call on how to deal with an outbreak, if it occurs. All states are strictly focused on following the Central guidelines. The Centre has restricted itself to screening of international passengers,” a senior health official said.

Police says it’s ready for crowd control
“In our kind of society, if an outbreak does occur, then it will be out of our hands,” the official said.

The Centre appears to have placed its bets on heat, and hope. Opinion gathered after speaking to a series of officials indicate to a belief of the Centr that the virus would not survive in India’s tropical temperatures range of 32 degrees or 33 degrees Celsius, and higher, given that the summer season is looming ahead.

“The fact is we are still learning about the virus. China is reporting some 350 cases of disease recurrence in people, after they were treated and declared Covid19-free. So far, it has been observed that the countries where the outbreaks are being reported from have temperatures varying from five degrees to 15 degrees Celsius. How exactly will the new coronavirus behave in heat is a matter up for debate,” an official involved in India’s battle against COVID-19 said.

Within the state too, an official said “our arrang-ements are not foolproof.”

A senior official of the state police department, the physical execution arm of the government when it comes to crowd control, said that they have already made contingency plans.

“We have contingencies for issues involving maintenance of law and order. In a possible scenario of containing an area as part of quarantine, the government would have to give orders,” the official said.

...
Tags: harsh vardhan, coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

‘Hot’ India didn’t allow Covid-19 to take root

Latest From Nation

Chicken which was close to Rs 200 has now dropped to Rs 45 in the wholesale market and Rs 60 in retail outlets.

Chicken price plummets to Rs 60/kg on account of coronavirus

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is all smiles on seeing a painting of him with his mother Y.S. Vijayamma and sister Sharmila while launching a scheme at Vizianagaram on Monday. The painting was made by artist Balakoteswara Rao of Addanki. (DC)

Jagan Mohan Reddy sees Oppn as ‘monsters’

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao’s help sought to ‘save Amaravati’

State minister V. Srinivas Goud (left) and Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy (right) speak to Congress leader J. Geetha Reddy at an event to mark the death anniersary of her mother J. Eashwari Bai. (DC)

Tribute paid to Eashwari Bai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Hot’ India didn’t allow Covid-19 to take root

Despite India’s geographical proximity to China, and also travel and trade ties between the two countries, India has not seen a spread.

'Not just mosque: Library, Indo-Islamic research centre too planned at Ayodhya site'

A picture of Babri Masjid taken prior to its destruction in December 1992, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | Frederick M. Asher - Britannica)

Trump expresses desire to deepen defence ties with India

U.S. president Donald Trump speaks at the Namaste Trump event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Trump displays his knowledge of Bollywood: DDLJ, Sholay, SMZS, Baahubali

A woman explains the working of a charkha to U.S. president Donald Trump (right) and Melania Trump during their visit to the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020. (AFP)

Trump: USD 3 billion defence deal to be sealed

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a big hug to U.S. president Donald Trump as first lady smiles. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham