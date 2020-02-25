Nation Current Affairs 25 Feb 2020 Donald Trump backs I ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Donald Trump backs India in fight against terrorism

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Feb 25, 2020, 12:50 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2020, 12:50 am IST
Says India will always hold a very special place in his heart.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets US President Donald Trump with a hug as First Lady Melania Trump smiles, upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Monday. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets US President Donald Trump with a hug as First Lady Melania Trump smiles, upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Monday. (PTI)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said both his country and India are firmly united in their iron-clad resolve to defend their citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. He said his administration is “working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crackdown on terrorist organisations and militants that operate on the Pakistani border”.

Standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the world’s largest cricket stadium, Mr Trump also declared that the two countries would “sign deals” of $3 billion on Tuesday involving the sale of military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces”.

 

He said the US “looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet”.

These remarks are being seen as further acceptance of India’s concerns on cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and also indicate how the US is eyeing India’s growing defence market.

The US President, who is on a two-day visit to India, also said that the two countries were “in the early stages of discussion for an incredible trade agreement to reduce barriers of investment”. He added that Mr Modi is a tough negotiator.

In his initial remarks, Mr Modi described Indo-US ties as “not just another partnership” but rather a “far greater and closer relationship”.

“Friendship is where trust is unshakeable”, he said. “Long-live Indo-US friendship”, Mr Modi chanted, as the huge crowd chorused after him.

Mr Modi also praised the US President and his family members, describing President Trump as a “big thinker”, adding, “I present to you my friend — Donald Trump”.

The US President told the one lakh-strong crowd at the stadium that “America loves India, America respects India, and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people”.

He also hailed the co-existence of all religious communities in India, and the country’s rise as a “peaceful, democratic, tolerant” nation.

“India has become an economic giant, the largest democracy ever to exist, and one of the most amazing nations anywhere in the world... Your nation has always been admired around the Earth as the place where millions upon millions of Hindus and Muslims and Sikhs and Jains, Buddhists, Christi-ans, and Jews worship side by side in harmony; where you speak more than 100 languages and come from more than two dozen states, yet you have always stood strong as one great Indian nation.  Your unity is an inspiration to the world.” Mr Trump said.

“From this day on, India will always hold a very special place in our hearts,” the US President said.

Significantly, towards the end of the event, Mr Modi also mentioned the abolition of instant triple talaq (divorce) benefiting Muslim women as one of the achievements of his government.

Referring to Mr Modi’s humble origins, Mr Trump continued, “Prime Minister Modi, you are not just the pride of Gujarat — you are living proof that with hard work and devotion, Indians can accomplish anything — anything at all, anything they want.”

Earlier, Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram accompanied by Mr Modi.

Mr Trump later visited Agra along with his accompanying family-members and others in the delegation to see the iconic Taj Mahal before reaching New Delhi later in the evening where he will hold talks with Mr Modi on Tuesday.

...
Tags: donald trump, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chicken which was close to Rs 200 has now dropped to Rs 45 in the wholesale market and Rs 60 in retail outlets.

Chicken price plummets to Rs 60/kg on account of coronavirus

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is all smiles on seeing a painting of him with his mother Y.S. Vijayamma and sister Sharmila while launching a scheme at Vizianagaram on Monday. The painting was made by artist Balakoteswara Rao of Addanki. (DC)

Jagan Mohan Reddy sees Oppn as ‘monsters’

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao’s help sought to ‘save Amaravati’

State minister V. Srinivas Goud (left) and Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy (right) speak to Congress leader J. Geetha Reddy at an event to mark the death anniersary of her mother J. Eashwari Bai. (DC)

Tribute paid to Eashwari Bai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Hot’ India didn’t allow Covid-19 to take root

Despite India’s geographical proximity to China, and also travel and trade ties between the two countries, India has not seen a spread.

'Not just mosque: Library, Indo-Islamic research centre too planned at Ayodhya site'

A picture of Babri Masjid taken prior to its destruction in December 1992, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | Frederick M. Asher - Britannica)

Trump expresses desire to deepen defence ties with India

U.S. president Donald Trump speaks at the Namaste Trump event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Trump displays his knowledge of Bollywood: DDLJ, Sholay, SMZS, Baahubali

A woman explains the working of a charkha to U.S. president Donald Trump (right) and Melania Trump during their visit to the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020. (AFP)

Trump: USD 3 billion defence deal to be sealed

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a big hug to U.S. president Donald Trump as first lady smiles. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham