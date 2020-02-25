Nation Current Affairs 25 Feb 2020 Death toll in Delhi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 7

AGENCIES
Published Feb 25, 2020, 11:36 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2020, 11:36 am IST
Five stations of the Delhi Metro's Pink Line has remained shut for the second consecutive day followng the violence
Vehicles set ablaze as protesters throw brick-bats during clashes between opposing groups over CAA at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi. PTI Photo
New Delhi: The death toll in Monday's violent clashes in North-East Delhi has climbed to seven, the police said. The clashes took place between opposing groups over CAA.

"A total of seven deaths were reported - one police personnel and six civilians have lost their lives," Delhi police said in a statement.

 

Five stations on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in the wake of the violence.

“Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at the Welcome Metro Station,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur were closed on Sunday while the other three stations were shut on Monday owing to the clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters.

At least 50 people, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as the violence spiralled

...
Tags: delhi violence, anti-caa protests
Location: India, Delhi


