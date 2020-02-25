Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 7

Vehicles set ablaze as protesters throw brick-bats during clashes between opposing groups over CAA at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi. PTI Photo

New Delhi: The death toll in Monday's violent clashes in North-East Delhi has climbed to seven, the police said. The clashes took place between opposing groups over CAA.

"A total of seven deaths were reported - one police personnel and six civilians have lost their lives," Delhi police said in a statement.

Five stations on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in the wake of the violence.

“Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at the Welcome Metro Station,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur were closed on Sunday while the other three stations were shut on Monday owing to the clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters.

At least 50 people, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as the violence spiralled