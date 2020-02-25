Bhopal: Man gets death for raping, killing 4-year-old

Vijayvargiya abducted the minor girl in Mhow in Indore district on December 1, 2019, while she was sleeping on the pavement along with her parents who eked out their living by begging in streets.

Bhopal: A fast-track court in Indore on Monday sentenced a man to death for abducting, raping and then killing a 4-year-old girl in December last.

Special sessions judge Varsha Verma handed out death penalty to Ankit Vijayvargiya (28), after convicting him in the crime, local prosecution officer said.

He took the girl to a secluded area, raped her and then strangulated her to death. As many as 29 witnesses, including parents of the victim, were examined during course of the trial.

The convict was nailed in the case after the footage of CCTV installed in the area found him with the victim on the fateful day, besides the DNA tests, the prosecution officer said.

The incident had triggered a public outrage then forcing the state government to set up a fast-track court.