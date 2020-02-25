4 killed in Delhi riots over Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Vehicles were set ablaze as protesters throw stones during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protesters and supporters of the new Citizenship Act at Jaffrabad in north-east Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

New Delhi: A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

This is the second day of clashes in the city where US President Donald Trump arrived on Monday evening on the main leg of his India visit.

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge as clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA groups at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Security personnel conducted flag marches and prohibitory orders were clamped to bring the situation under control.

Ratan Lal (42), a head constable, died after he sustained injuries during stone pelting at Gokalpuri. Three other civilian succumbed to injuries in the clashes, a Delhi government official said, adding 50 people with injuries had come to hospital for treatment.

At least 11 police personnel were injured while trying to quell the protests. Two CRPF personnel were also injured, sources said.

Sources said the violence in the national capital appears to have been “orchestrated” by some for publicity as it comes at a time when Mr Trump is visiting the country.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said the situation in the national capital was fully under control and sufficient forces were deployed on the ground.

All schools in Northeast Delhi district will remain closed on Tuesday in the wake of the violence.

The violence-affected areas witnessed several rounds of stone-pelting from pro and anti-CAA protesters. The roads were strewn with bricks, stones and glass shards.

In Maujpur, pro and anti-CAA protesters indulged in stone pelting and at least three vehicles were torched. Even closed shops were vandalised.

Pro-CAA protesters were also seen gheraoing and assaulting a man at Maujpur. Blood was oozing from his head, while some of the attackers raised provocative slogans.

At Bhajanpura Chowk, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to an emergency call in the area. There were many who were caught in the crossfire.