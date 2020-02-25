2 Customs officers removed for gold smuggling cases in Kerala

Radhakrishnan B. superintendent of customs and Rahul, inspector of Customs were removed for their involvement in gold smuggling cases, according top customs officials.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two Customs preventive officers allegedly involved in gold smuggling cases in Kerala were removed from service on Monday.

Radhakrishnan B. superintendent of customs and Rahul, inspector of Customs were removed for their involvement in gold smuggling cases, according top customs officials.

“Two Customs officers of the customs preventive commissionerate Cochin, who were involved in gold smuggling were removed from service by Sumit Kumar, Commissioner of Customs Preventive Cochin,” said an official statement.

The commissioner said that both cases were registered and investigated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. While show cause notice under Customs Act 1962 has been issued against Radhakrishnan, investigation is under progress in the other case. “Both officers were removed from service after due process of law under Rule 19 of the Central Civil Service (Classification, Control and Appeal ) Rules 1965,” the release said.

Radhakrishanan was involved in attempted smuggling of gold weighing 24,998.61 grams having a market value of over Rs 8 crore through Thiruvananthapuram international airport on May 13, 2019. Rahul was involved in attempted smuggling of gold weighing 11,035.54 grams valued at over Rs 4 crore through international airport on August 19, 2019.