Nine school children die in road accident in Bihar

Patna: Nine schoolchildren were killed and about 20 injured by a speeding SUV while they were trying to cross the road outside their school in Muzaffarpur on Saturday. The injured children were immediately rushed to Sri Krishna Memorial College Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred on the National Highway number 77 which connects Muzaffarpur to rest of the North Bihar. The Dharampur Government Middle School is located along the national highway. According to officials, Children who died in the accident were below 12 years of age. The incident occurred just after school had ended classes for the day. They said that most of the children had lined up near the road to go home after the school.