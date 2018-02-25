MP: Woman attempts suicide after BJP leader humiliates father, circulates video

The woman's mother said that her daughter took the extreme step after watching the video in her college. (Photo: Representational/File)

Jabalpur: A 20-year-old woman attempted suicide on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh after her father was allegedly humiliated by a BJP leader.

The man was allegedly forced to bend down with a bottle of water on his back, and the videos were circulated on WhatsApp, according to a report in NDTV.

In the video clip, the head of the BJP cell in Jabalpur, Mohammed Shafique alias Heera was seen harassing the man, threatening him for speaking against him following a financial dispute.

The woman's mother said that her daughter took the extreme step after watching the video in her college.

"After she returned home in the evening, she consumed some poisonous substance. We want the police to arrest these men and take strict action," the mother was quoted as saying by NDTV.

She also alleged that her husband was held captive for two-three hours near Raddi Chowki area on Monday.

Congress chief spokesman KK Mishra has demanded strict action against the BJP leader.

BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari also said that necessary action will be taken against the guilty.

"There is no place for such a worker in BJP," he added.