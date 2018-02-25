search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala: Right wing threatens law student vocal against menstrual taboos

PTI
Published Feb 25, 2018, 7:34 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 7:34 am IST
The teenager posted the poem to extend support to another youngster who had also faced a similar threat for speaking out on menstruation.
Navami alleged that even her school-going sister was not spared and was threatened by a group of unidentified people earlier this week. (Photo: Facebook)
 Navami alleged that even her school-going sister was not spared and was threatened by a group of unidentified people earlier this week. (Photo: Facebook)

Thiruvananthapuram: A law student from Kerala has filed a police complaint alleging cyber bullying by right-wing groups after she posted a poem on her Facebook page on taboos attached to menstruation.

The abusers alleged that the poem on a menstruating goddess hurt their religious sentiments, Navami Ramachandran, 18, from Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district said.

 

The woman claimed she received threats on social media.

An activist of the Students Federation of India (SFI) the teenager posted the poem to extend support to another youngster who had also faced a similar threat for speaking out on menstruation on social media.

Navami alleged that even her school-going sister was not spared and was threatened by a group of unidentified people earlier this week.

A few bike-borne persons, with their faces obscured by masks, threatened Lekshmi, her younger sister, she alleged in another post.

"Taking into account other recent incidents, there is no doubt that the RSS was behind the act," Navami alleged.

Based on a complaint by her family about the alleged attack on Lekshmi, police registered a case and began a probe.

Tags: menstruation, menstrual taboos, right-wing, student harassed
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Drunk man bites venomous snake to death, survives

The incident happened Saturday at Pacher village in Sabalpur tehsil, around 40 kilometres from Morena. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Here’s why Virat Kohli was ruled out of 3rd South Africa vs India T20 in Cape Town

“Virat (Kohli) has a stiff back and he needs some rest. It has been a long season for him and unfortunately he misses out but gives someone else a chance to step up,” said Rohit Sharma after the toss in third South Africa vs India Twenty20 in Cape Town. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and the story of 'Lucky 24'

In his 200th Test here, Sachin created history by becoming the first Indian cricketer to play as many matches in the longest format. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ileana reacts to post calling Andrew ‘hubby’ and it might only confuse you more

One of Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone's love-filled pictures.
 

Salman Khan reveals why he hasn't married till now and you’ll surely not believe it

Salman Khan is currently shooting for 'Race 3.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

H D Deve Gowda climbs Vindhyagiri, performs ‘Mastakabhisheka’

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda performs ksheerabisheka to Babhubali at Shravanabelagola on Saturday. (Photo:KPN)

Space travel for Indians a reality soon: Rakesh Sharma

India’s only space traveller Rakesh Sharma speaks at a meeting held at IIIT-B in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Karnataka: Activists find fault with medical Act draft

Various civil rights activists have raised objection to some of the new draft rules to the Karnataka Private Medical establishments Act 2018.

Without spending a penny, BBMP to spruce up Bengaluru

Makeover of Hebbal flyover on day one of ‘Clean Bengaluru’ drive.

Bengaluru: S S RajaMouli declines invite, upsets organisers

Filmmaker M.S. Sathyu (right) taking part in an interaction during the 10th Bengaluru international Film Festival on Saturday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham