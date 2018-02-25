search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Politicising death': Cong deletes Sridevi condolence tweet after backlash

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 25, 2018, 5:15 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 6:17 pm IST
The news of Sridevi's demise has come as a major shock to her fans and members of the Hindi film fraternity.
Sridevi passed away in Dubai following a cardiac arrest late on Saturday night. (Photo: File)
 Sridevi passed away in Dubai following a cardiac arrest late on Saturday night. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Congress found itself at the receiving end of public ire after its condolence message on Twitter for late Bollywood veteran actor Sridevi went horribly wrong.

The official handle of the Indian National Congress (INC) tweeted: "We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts though her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shree by the UPA Govt in 2013".

 

(Photo: Twitter/Screengrab)(Photo: Twitter/Screengrab)

However, the Congress came under heavy criticism by people on social media for mentioning that she was awarded the Padma Shree by the UPA Govt in 2013.

It was seen by many as an attempt to politicise the death of an iconic actor.

Soon after, the tweet was removed and a revised message was tweeted which read: "We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones."

The tweet followed a few more praising her stellar work in the field of entertainment.

The news of Sridevi's demise has come as a major shock to her fans and members of the Hindi film fraternity.

Sridevi passed away in Dubai following a cardiac arrest late on Saturday night.

Tags: sridevi, sridevi passes away, sridevi demise, bollywood, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Watch the Galaxy S9 unpacked event: Here's how to watch

The recent leaks and rumours so far have already painted a picture of the premium smartphone - from its design, features, price to its specifications – we almost know everything. 
 

Check out the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ in its full glory: Promo video leaked

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ tonight, a day ahead of MWC 2018, in Barcelona.
 

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S with Snapdragon 845 processor slated to launch on March 27th

The rumoured features of this Mi Mix 2S include a 5.99-inch bezel-less display with a 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio
 

LG re-introduces LG V30 as V30S, with additional storage and AI capabilities

LG V30 ThinQ Edition – Moroccan Blue variant.
 

Sridevi's death highlights lack of cardiac arrest treatment for women

Sridevi. (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RIP Sridevi: Indian consulate in Dubai working to bring body back

According to sources in the consulate, forensic and lab reports are still awaited following which the process of repatriation will begin. (Photo: File)

NIA to seek Interpol Red Corner notice against Pak envoy wanted in terror plot

Pak diplomat Amir Zubair Siddiqui was chargesheeted for allegedly conspiring to launch terror strikes on the US and Israeli consulates in South India. (Photo: Representational/File)

Nirav Modi deposited Rs 90 cr in PNB hours before note ban, says report

PNB lodged two financial fraud complaints of Rs 11,400 crore and Rs 280 crore against Nirav Modi, his family members and Mehul Choksi. (Photo: File)

MP: Woman attempts suicide after BJP leader humiliates father, circulates video

The woman's mother said that her daughter took the extreme step after watching the video in her college. (Photo: Representational/File)

Modi says Puducherry victim of 'Cong culture', calls CM party 'specimen'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Puducherry on Sunday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham