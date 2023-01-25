  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 25 Jan 2023 Two from TS to recei ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two from TS to receive Padma Bhushan, three to receive Padma Shri awards

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 25, 2023, 10:32 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2023, 10:34 pm IST
(L-R) Swami Chinna Jeeyar and Kamlesh D Patel, who were awarded Padma Bhushan in the field of Spiritualism. (DC Image)
 (L-R) Swami Chinna Jeeyar and Kamlesh D Patel, who were awarded Padma Bhushan in the field of Spiritualism. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Two people from Telangana were conferred with Padma Bhushan, while three were conferred with Padma Shri awards by the ministry of home affairs on Wednesday.

Swami Chinna Jeeyar and  Kamlesh D Patel were awarded Padma Bhushan in the field of Spiritualism out of total 9 Padma Bhushan awardees across the country.

The three Padma Shri awardees from the state were Modadugu Vijay Gupta in the field of Science & Engineering, Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti in the field of Medicine and B Ramakrishna Reddy in the field of Literature & Education from total 91 Padma Shri in India.

Swami Chinna Jeeyar, is an Indian Vedic Scholar, philosopher and spiritual teacher, who belongs to the line of followers of Ramanujacharya.

Kamlesh D Patel, popularly known as Daaji, is a spiritual leader and a Raja Yoga Master and responsible for transmitting the Raja Yoga worldwide.

Padma Shri awardee Modadugu Vijay Gupta is a biologist and fisheries scientist, who has worked majorly in the field of aquaculture and considered a pioneer of the blue revolution of South-East Asia.

Dr. Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti known internationally for his specialization in Developmental Paediatrics, rehabilitation medicine and psychology, has contributed to rehabilitation of mentally retarded and disabled people.

B. Ramakrishna Reddy is a 80 year old linguistics professor, who has made immense contribution towards preservation of tribal and southern languages like Kivi, Manda and Kui.. He has also drafted a Manda-English dictionary and co-authored 5 books towards this cause.

The Padma awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz. - art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service and are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

...
Tags: padma bhushan, swami chinna jeeyar, kamlesh d patel


Latest From Nation

BJP state general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy. (File Photo:DC)

Parties conspiring to break alliance with JS, says BJP

Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Bibek Debroy. (Photo: Twitter)

BRS wants PM’s economic advisor sacked for suggesting taxing farmers

Municipal administration and urban development Adimulapu Suresh (File Photo: Twitter)

Adimulapu refutes reports on cut in SC, ST welfare funds

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter/@YSRCParty)

Republic Day traffic restrictions in Vijayawada today



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Youth will be biggest beneficiaries of a developed India: PM Modi

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their joint media briefing at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on January 25, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

President Murmu urges people to consider voting as contribution to nation building

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu, (Photo: PTI)

SC grants 8-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Ashish Mishra (ANI)

Power cut hits screening of BBC docu at JNU; students allege stone pelting

Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Ministers on edge as PM likely to revamp Union Cabinet soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->