Nation, Current Affairs

HC directs TS govt to celebrate Republic day adhering to Centre's formulations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 25, 2023, 6:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2023, 6:01 pm IST
Telangana High Court (File photo: PTI)
HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued interim directions to the Telangana state government to adhere to the formulations of the Union defence ministry in organising of the Republic Day celebrations, including parade.

However, the state government is free to pick the place, where the celebrations will be conducted.

In a Lunch Motion petition filed in the High Court, the petitioner complained that the state government has been trying to bypass the guidelines and circular  issued by the Union government on January 19 in relation to the Republic Day celebrations.

Hearing the petition, Justice P. Madhavi Devi observed that the Telangana government cannot deviate from the circular of Union government, when there is standard operating procedures (SOP) are in place in relation to Covid-19 precautionary measure.

Tags: union defence ministry, telangana high court, republic day
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


