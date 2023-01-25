  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 25 Jan 2023 Doctor from Kakinada ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Doctor from Kakinada to be conferred with Padma Shri for social work

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 25, 2023, 9:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2023, 9:55 pm IST
Dr. Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar. (Photo By Arrangement)
 Dr. Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar. (Photo By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Kakinada-based social worker Dr. Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar received the prestigious Padma Shri award for his work in providing free medical and educational services to the needy.

Born on November 20, 1943, Dr. Chandra Sekhar set up Sankurathri Foundation in 1989, in memory of his wife Manjari, son Kiran and daughter Sarada, who died in the bombing of an Air India flight in 1985.

He dedicated himself to service by channelizing his grief into a lifelong commitment towards betterment of society.

Dr. Chandra Sekhar has been instrumental in providing treatment to over 3 lakh eye patients and providing free education to over 3,500 children from economically weaker sections.

...
Tags: kakinada, padma shri, dr. sankurathri chandra sekhar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

BJP state general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy. (File Photo:DC)

Parties conspiring to break alliance with JS, says BJP

Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Bibek Debroy. (Photo: Twitter)

BRS wants PM’s economic advisor sacked for suggesting taxing farmers

Municipal administration and urban development Adimulapu Suresh (File Photo: Twitter)

Adimulapu refutes reports on cut in SC, ST welfare funds

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter/@YSRCParty)

Republic Day traffic restrictions in Vijayawada today



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Youth will be biggest beneficiaries of a developed India: PM Modi

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their joint media briefing at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on January 25, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

President Murmu urges people to consider voting as contribution to nation building

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu, (Photo: PTI)

SC grants 8-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Ashish Mishra (ANI)

Power cut hits screening of BBC docu at JNU; students allege stone pelting

Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Ministers on edge as PM likely to revamp Union Cabinet soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->