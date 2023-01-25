Doctor from Kakinada to be conferred with Padma Shri for social work

HYDERABAD: Kakinada-based social worker Dr. Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar received the prestigious Padma Shri award for his work in providing free medical and educational services to the needy.

Born on November 20, 1943, Dr. Chandra Sekhar set up Sankurathri Foundation in 1989, in memory of his wife Manjari, son Kiran and daughter Sarada, who died in the bombing of an Air India flight in 1985.

He dedicated himself to service by channelizing his grief into a lifelong commitment towards betterment of society.

Dr. Chandra Sekhar has been instrumental in providing treatment to over 3 lakh eye patients and providing free education to over 3,500 children from economically weaker sections.