AP government giving top priority to women education and safety: APWC chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 25, 2023, 9:07 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2023, 9:07 am IST
AP Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma — Facebook
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma has said the state government is giving top priority to women’s education and their safety.

The state government has introduced several laws for protection of women. Several positive changes should come in these two sectors (women education and safety) and the women’s commission has made several suggestions to the state government in these respects, she said.

The Rainbow hospital organised the 16th National Girls’ Day at the IMA Hall here on Tuesday. “Though girls’ are fighting for equality in society, unfortunately, they are facing harassment,” Padma lamented. Even women wrestlers and women IPS officers faced inequalities, she said.

...
