Nation Current Affairs 25 Jan 2022 TRS faces Dalit Band ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS faces Dalit Bandhu rush

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 25, 2022, 2:23 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2022, 7:01 am IST
The state has nearly 17 lakh Dalit families of whom only 11,800 will get the benefit now
Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme in August last (Image credit: telangana.gov.in)
 Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme in August last (Image credit: telangana.gov.in)

Hyderabad: Ministers and TRS MLAs are said to be facing an uphill task in selecting 100 beneficiaries for Dalit Bandhu in their constituencies within the next 10 days.

Each constituency has 15,000 Dalit families on an average and there is a huge rush to figure in the list of 100 beneficiaries. The list has to be finalised on February 5 for the beneficiaries to receive Rs 10 lakh each by March 31.

 

The state has nearly 17 lakh Dalit families of whom only 11,800 will get the benefit now. The pressure is more on the TRS which has 103 MLAs in a house of 119, while the AIMIM has seven, the Congress six and the BJP three MLAs.
In the 16 non-TRS constituencies, TRS leaders are trying to secure Dalit Bandhu for their supporters with the help of district in-charge ministers.

With this, local TRS leaders are queuing up before the houses and camp offices of MLAs and ministers in their constituencies. The pressure on ministers and MLAs is so huge that all of them have confined to their respective constituencies for the last two days. A significant number of ministers and MLAs stay in Hyderabad during the week and go to their constituencies over the weekend.

 

Party sources said ministers and TRS MLAs are also facing a real test in selection of beneficiaries as they fear they would face a baclkash from those who do not make the list now. They have to convince the remaining 14,000 to 15,000 Dalit families in their constituencies to wait for their turn in the next phase, on which there is no clarity.

They also fear it would spur demand from other sections such as Back-ward Classes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities etc for similar schemes, as was witnessed during the Huzurabad bypoll, where Dalit Bandhu was launched in August last.

 

...
Tags: dalit bandhu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 25 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The ball is in the court of treasury and pay and accounts employees as they are unwilling to process and approve revised scales of pay and this may result in the employees and pensioners getting delayed wages and pensions for January. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Uncertainty over clearance of wages of AP staff and pensioners

Government Employees Association president K. Venkatrami Reddy, Bandi Srinivasa Rao, K.R Suryanarayana and Bopparaju Venkateswarlu show the strike notice that that was given to the government, at a media conference. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

AP state staff give notice for strike from February 7

The court directed the registry to post the matter for hearing at an appropriate bench, treating it as a public interest litigation (PIL) as the issue would affect a large number of employees. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Place petition on PRC before CJ: Andhra Pradesh HC

The meeting was called to discuss the taking over of projects on the Godavari, following the Centre's gazette notification issued in July last year. (Representational Image/ DC)

Telangana to Godavari Board: Only one project can be listed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM tells kids, go ‘vocal for local’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh ahead of Republic Day

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard at international border ahead of the Republic Day, in Jammu, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI)

India logs over 3 lakh new Covid cases, active caseload highest in 241 days

People visit a crowded market area in front of the historic Charminar amid rise in COVID-19 cases, in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra schools reopen, govt hopes students will enjoy being back to classrooms

A teacher traditionally welcomes a student upon her arrival at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

2 Hindu bodies seek to intervene as parties in SC in PIL alleging hate speeches

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->