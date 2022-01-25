Nation Current Affairs 25 Jan 2022 Fearing hike, rush t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fearing hike, rush to register assets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 25, 2022, 11:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2022, 1:07 am IST
The number of property documents being registered and revenue earned has almost doubled in the last three days
Sub-registrar offices are witnessing heavy rush over the last three days amid rumours of a possible hike in the market value of agriculture and non-agriculture land and apartments among others from February 1. (Representational Photo:DC)
 Sub-registrar offices are witnessing heavy rush over the last three days amid rumours of a possible hike in the market value of agriculture and non-agriculture land and apartments among others from February 1. (Representational Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Sub-registrar offices are witnessing heavy rush over the last three days amid rumours of a possible hike in the market value of agriculture and non-agriculture land and apartments among others from February 1. There has been no announcement so far regarding a hike in the rates.

The idea is to complete pending registrations to avoid paying higher registration charges. With this, the revenue earnings of the government through stamps and registrations department have soared to record levels.

 

The number of property documents being registered and revenue earned has almost doubled in the last three days, sources said.

On Tuesday, 4,506 documents were registered across the state, which fetched the government Rs 29.64 crore revenue. The government has been earning Rs 30 crore per day on average for the last three days against Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore at normal times.

This month, 78,542 documents have been registered till January 25 for which Rs    613 crore was paid to the government. On the whole, in the current fiscal, from April 1 to January 25, as many as 9.37 lakh documents were registered valued at Rs 6,926 crore.

 

The government has not made any announcement about revision of market values, or that the new rates will come into effect from February 1. However, permission given by the government to the stamps and registration department to submit proposals on revised market values led to the rush, sources said.

Top officials of the stamps and registrations department held a meeting on Thursday last and directing sub-registrars in the districts to furnish revised market values within a week. Sources said this fuelled speculations.

The government had hiked market values six months ago, in July 2021, after a gap of seven years. Few expected a second hike in the same fiscal 2021-22.

 

There is a buzz in revenue department circles that the sub-registrars had proposed minimum market value of agriculture land at Rs 1.20 lakh per acre against Rs 75,000 currently. In mandals, the minimum value proposed is Rs 3.75 lakh per acre, vacant land tax per square yard at Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000, for RCC buildings Rs 900 per sq.ft, for sheds Rs 600 per sq.ft.

In a few other mandals and villages, where there is a realty boom, wher the minimum values are Rs 2 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, Rs 16 lakh and Rs 33 lakh per acre, it was proposed to increase them to Rs 3 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, Rs 23 lakh and Rs 47 lakh per acre respectively.

 

It is expected that the revised proposals will be submitted to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao by January 29 and the CM will hold a meeting by January 30 to discuss and approve proposals so as to bring revised market values from February 1.

...
Tags: sub-registrar offices, land registrations, stamps and registrations department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Municipal administration and urban development minister, K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

Rs 500 crore worth projects coming up in Quthbullapur

The urban park has large trees making lush greenery and facilities for doing yoga, walking and cycling tracks, gazebo and special play area for toddlers. (Representational Image/ PTI)

KTR opens yet another urban forest park

Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy participate in the ZP meeting held in Karimnagar district on Tuesday. (DC Image)

Purchasing centres will remain shut in rabi: Kamalakar

According to his purported WhatsApp status, Sagar said that he took the decision as the state government job notifications for which he was waiting did not appear to be coming. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Unemployed youth commits suicide; decision taken for not issuing job notifications



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India logs over 3 lakh new Covid cases, active caseload highest in 241 days

People visit a crowded market area in front of the historic Charminar amid rise in COVID-19 cases, in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra schools reopen, govt hopes students will enjoy being back to classrooms

A teacher traditionally welcomes a student upon her arrival at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

Republic Day parade 2022 to showcase India's military might, cultural diversity

The theme of the marching contingents of the Indian Army is the evolution of the uniform and personnel weapons of the Indian Army over the last 75 years. (PTI Photo)

2 Hindu bodies seek to intervene as parties in SC in PIL alleging hate speeches

Supreme Court (PTI)

Supreme Court notice on PIL against freebies by political parties during polls

Supreme Court (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->