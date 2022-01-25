Nation Current Affairs 25 Jan 2022 CM Jagan launches EB ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan launches EBC Nestham; state disburses Rs 589 cr to 3,92,674 beneficiaries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 25, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy said the scheme is providing financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum to economically-backwards women between age 45-60
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister Ch Venu handing over the cheque to economically-backwards women from upper castes under the state’s EBC Nestham scheme at Camp office on Tuesday. (Photo BY ARRANGEMENT).
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister Ch Venu handing over the cheque to economically-backwards women from upper castes under the state’s EBC Nestham scheme at Camp office on Tuesday. (Photo BY ARRANGEMENT).

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed 1589 crore into the accounts of 3,92,674 economically-backwards women from upper castes under the state’s EBC Nestham scheme.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the scheme is providing financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum to such women between age 45-60. EBC Nestham was not mentioned in the election manifesto, yet the government came up with a scheme to help the poor, he said.

 

The CM said his government has implemented schemes like YSR Cheyutha and Kapu Nestham that benefited middle-aged women and empowered them. This benefited over 32 lakh women.

The YSRC government is committed to women's empowerment and has partnered with top companies like ITC, Amul, Proctor and Gamble and Reliance to help women find business opportunities. Such initiatives would boost the confidence among women to run their businesses effortlessly and make them self-reliant, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government is striving for the overall development of the state in accordance with the Indian Constitution. He paid tributes to the Constitution-makers and noted that the scheme is being launched on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

 

Recalling the past two and half years of his governance, the CM said Rs 13,025 crore was spent on the Amma Vodi scheme, benefiting over 44 lakh mothers. Similarly, almost 61.73 lakh people have been receiving social security pensions under the YSR Pension Kanuka and 78.75 lakh women benefited through the YSR Aasara scheme.

He said the government had not just implemented welfare schemes for women but also appointed women in prominent posts like legislative council vice-chairperson, deputy chief minister, home minister, state election officer and introduced 50 per cent reservation for women in all nominated posts and works.  

 

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Chelluboyina Srinivasa, chairman of Reddy corporation Satyanarayana Reddy, chairman of Kamma corporation Tummala Chandrasekhar, Chairman of Kshatriya corporation Pathapati Sarraju, chairman of Brahmin corporation Seetamraju Sudhakar, chairman of Arya Vysya corporation Kuppam Prasad, EWS special Anantharamu, GWS PS Ajay Jain, GWS director Shan Mohan and other senior officials were present.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ebc nestham scheme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Municipal administration and urban development minister, K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

Rs 500 crore worth projects coming up in Quthbullapur

The urban park has large trees making lush greenery and facilities for doing yoga, walking and cycling tracks, gazebo and special play area for toddlers. (Representational Image/ PTI)

KTR opens yet another urban forest park

Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy participate in the ZP meeting held in Karimnagar district on Tuesday. (DC Image)

Purchasing centres will remain shut in rabi: Kamalakar

According to his purported WhatsApp status, Sagar said that he took the decision as the state government job notifications for which he was waiting did not appear to be coming. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Unemployed youth commits suicide; decision taken for not issuing job notifications



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India logs over 3 lakh new Covid cases, active caseload highest in 241 days

People visit a crowded market area in front of the historic Charminar amid rise in COVID-19 cases, in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra schools reopen, govt hopes students will enjoy being back to classrooms

A teacher traditionally welcomes a student upon her arrival at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

Republic Day parade 2022 to showcase India's military might, cultural diversity

The theme of the marching contingents of the Indian Army is the evolution of the uniform and personnel weapons of the Indian Army over the last 75 years. (PTI Photo)

2 Hindu bodies seek to intervene as parties in SC in PIL alleging hate speeches

Supreme Court (PTI)

Supreme Court notice on PIL against freebies by political parties during polls

Supreme Court (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->