CM Jagan launches EBC Nestham; state disburses Rs 589 cr to 3,92,674 beneficiaries

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister Ch Venu handing over the cheque to economically-backwards women from upper castes under the state’s EBC Nestham scheme at Camp office on Tuesday. (Photo BY ARRANGEMENT).

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed 1589 crore into the accounts of 3,92,674 economically-backwards women from upper castes under the state’s EBC Nestham scheme.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the scheme is providing financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum to such women between age 45-60. EBC Nestham was not mentioned in the election manifesto, yet the government came up with a scheme to help the poor, he said.

The CM said his government has implemented schemes like YSR Cheyutha and Kapu Nestham that benefited middle-aged women and empowered them. This benefited over 32 lakh women.

The YSRC government is committed to women's empowerment and has partnered with top companies like ITC, Amul, Proctor and Gamble and Reliance to help women find business opportunities. Such initiatives would boost the confidence among women to run their businesses effortlessly and make them self-reliant, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government is striving for the overall development of the state in accordance with the Indian Constitution. He paid tributes to the Constitution-makers and noted that the scheme is being launched on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

Recalling the past two and half years of his governance, the CM said Rs 13,025 crore was spent on the Amma Vodi scheme, benefiting over 44 lakh mothers. Similarly, almost 61.73 lakh people have been receiving social security pensions under the YSR Pension Kanuka and 78.75 lakh women benefited through the YSR Aasara scheme.

He said the government had not just implemented welfare schemes for women but also appointed women in prominent posts like legislative council vice-chairperson, deputy chief minister, home minister, state election officer and introduced 50 per cent reservation for women in all nominated posts and works.

