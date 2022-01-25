Nation Current Affairs 25 Jan 2022 AP state staff give ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP state staff give notice for strike from February 7

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 25, 2022, 6:48 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2022, 6:50 am IST
The protest is against the move to implement revised payscales as per recommendations of the 11th PRC which they were not agreeable to
Government Employees Association president K. Venkatrami Reddy, Bandi Srinivasa Rao, K.R Suryanarayana and Bopparaju Venkateswarlu show the strike notice that that was given to the government, at a media conference. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)
 Government Employees Association president K. Venkatrami Reddy, Bandi Srinivasa Rao, K.R Suryanarayana and Bopparaju Venkateswarlu show the strike notice that that was given to the government, at a media conference. (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

Vijayawada: Government employees, teachers and pensioners who have formed an umbrella body called ‘PRC Struggle Committee' on Monday served notice stating that they would strike work from midnight hours on February 7 to protest against the move to implement revised payscales as per recommendations of the 11th Pay Revision Commission which they were not agreeable to.

The leaders of the panel wanted to meet Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma and serve the notice but he was away in New Delhi. They handed over the notice to the general administration department principal secretary Sashi Bhushan Kumar.

 

The employees’ main contention was that the government issued orders on 11th PRC without taking into consideration the objections and concerns expressed by all the service associations in all rounds of consultations. They said that the pay revision was detrimental and adversely impacting the earnings of employees, teachers and pensioners.

They maintained that several associations had expressed their disagreement by demonstrating with a demand to withdraw the government orders implementing the PRC recommendations. With no response from the government and given its efforts to implement the pay revision unilaterally, without providing even an option to choose the effective date, the steering committee of their panel had unanimously decided to proceed with the agitation programme demanding immediate settlement of their demands.

 

Later, AP Government Employees Association (APGEA) president K.R. Suryanarayana said that they never thought of going on a strike but were forced to do so as the government had issued the GOs on the PRC without taking their view into consideration. He said that they had discussed issues like Ashutosh Mishra Committee report, fitment, house rent allowance (HRA) and others during the roundtable meeting held on Sunday and decided to serve the strike notice.

He said there were 13 lakh employees and pensioners involved in the movement, and expressed concern over the way the HRA was trimmed. He said that the struggle committee did not have any information pertaining to the government-appointed five-member committee to hold discussions on the PRC issue.

 

APNGOs Association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, who heads the AP Joint Action Committee (APJAC), alleged that the government was mounting pressure upon treasury employees to pay wages as per new PRC and wondered why it was hurrying when the employees were not showing interest to accept the revised scales.

Srinivasa Rao demanded the government give old wages if it wanted the support of the employees. However, he cautioned the employees not to cast personal aspersions on anyone while being part of the agitation and asked them to be self-restraint.

 

AP Secretariat Employees Association president K. Venkatrami Reddy said that the injustice being meted out to them through PRC had united employees in the Secretariat to fight for a common cause. He said they could join talks with the government if it released wages as per old norms.

Amaravati APJAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu opined that the government should have constituted a committee of ministers before commencing its exercise on PRC and wondered how it could do so after issuing the GOs. He said that the government resolve issues pertaining to fitment, HRA, abolition of the contributory pension scheme (CPS), regularisation of contract staff, hike in wages to outsourcing employees, regularisation of non-muster roll (NMR) staff and declaration of probation to village/ward secretariat employees. He urged the police to support them to take up their agitation without any tense situation.

 

...
Tags: 11th pay revision commission, prc struggle committee
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Horoscope 25 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The ball is in the court of treasury and pay and accounts employees as they are unwilling to process and approve revised scales of pay and this may result in the employees and pensioners getting delayed wages and pensions for January. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Uncertainty over clearance of wages of AP staff and pensioners

The court directed the registry to post the matter for hearing at an appropriate bench, treating it as a public interest litigation (PIL) as the issue would affect a large number of employees. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Place petition on PRC before CJ: Andhra Pradesh HC

The meeting was called to discuss the taking over of projects on the Godavari, following the Centre's gazette notification issued in July last year. (Representational Image/ DC)

Telangana to Godavari Board: Only one project can be listed

The data showed that residential sales have almost reached the pre-Covid levels in Hyderabad. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Hyderabad sees biggest rise in launch of apartments



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM tells kids, go ‘vocal for local’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh ahead of Republic Day

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard at international border ahead of the Republic Day, in Jammu, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI)

India logs over 3 lakh new Covid cases, active caseload highest in 241 days

People visit a crowded market area in front of the historic Charminar amid rise in COVID-19 cases, in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra schools reopen, govt hopes students will enjoy being back to classrooms

A teacher traditionally welcomes a student upon her arrival at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

2 Hindu bodies seek to intervene as parties in SC in PIL alleging hate speeches

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->