12th century Jain sculptures found in Siddipet district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Jan 26, 2022, 12:12 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2022, 12:12 am IST
The sculptures were stated to be of the 23rd Jain Tirthankara, Parshvanatha, and a Yakshini named Amrakushmandini (Ambika)
Siddipet: Jain sculptures belonging to the 12th century were uncovered by a historian, Samaleti Mahesh, near Gollagutta in Shanigaram of Koheda Mandal in Siddipet district.

The sculptures were stated to be of the 23rd Jain Tirthankara, Parshvanatha, and a Yakshini named Amrakushmandini (Ambika).

 

Mahesh said that similar Jain sculptures were seen in Alwanpura of Jedcherla mandal in Mahbubnagar district, at the ‘Gollattagudi’ (Jain temple) constructed with bricks, as well as in the famous Jain temple at Kolanupaka of Yadadri Bhongir district.

Places, where a large number of Jain sculptures and Golaki Matam of Shivas were found, are referred to as Gollattagudi, while all Yakshinis used to share the same local name and those found along with the Jain Tirthankaras are usually referred to as Gollatta or Ambika.

These sculptures are huge and are unique, unlike those in other Jain temples, Mahesh added.

 

He said that according to Jain Dharmavalambi Bandari Rishab of Karnataka, the unique sculptures in Koheda depict a new Jain Culture, when seen along with the discovery of a variety of unique sculptures in north Telangana, especially in Shanigaram village.

He appealed to the state government as well as the locals to protect the sculptures in order to preserve and hand over the great Indian culture and history to the next generation. Mahesh also urged the government to transform the Golla gutta region into a tourist spot.

...
