Indian, Chinese troops came face-to-face in Sikkim's Naku La last week: Reports

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2021, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2021, 12:48 pm IST
Chinese troops attempted to transgress into the Indian side of the LAC but were stopped by the Indian military personnel, sources said
Naku La was the same site where the Indian and Chinese troops had engaged in a fierce face-off on May 9 last year following a violent clash between the two sides in Pangong lake area in eastern Ladakh that has triggered the nearly nine-month-long military standoff. (PTI File)
New Delhi: Indian and Chinese troops came face-to-face at Naku La in North Sikkim last week amid the tense border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

They said the Chinese troops attempted to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but were stopped by the Indian military personnel. It is learnt that a brawl broke out when the Indian troops stopped the Chinese soldiers. However, there was no official word on the incident yet.

 

Naku La was the same site where the Indian and Chinese troops had engaged in a fierce face-off on May 9 last year following a violent clash between the two sides in Pangong lake area in eastern Ladakh that has triggered the nearly nine-month-long military standoff.

The Indian and Chinese armies on Sunday held another round of Corps Commander-level talks with an aim to move forward on disengagement of troops from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

