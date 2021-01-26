Nation Current Affairs 25 Jan 2021 BJP's Ram Mandi ...
BJP's Ram Mandir collection drive turns into a mass-contact programme in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 26, 2021, 4:25 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2021, 4:25 am IST
Leaders of other political parties are being careful not to criticise the collections after the Korutla MLA’s controversial comments
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the Jana Jagaran programme to collects donations for the construction of the Ram mandir at Ayodhya, at Sevala Basti, Site 3, Borabanda, in Hyderabad. — (DC Image/R. Pavan)
ADILABAD: The BJP is reaching out to all areas, including interior villages, as part of its present nationwide drive for voluntary donations for the Lord Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya under the auspices of the Ram Mandir Trust.

Notably, people irrespective of their political affiliation are donating funds.

 

The event has been turned into a mass contact programme for the party, especially in Telangana State. This would also help unify all segments of Hindus and make political capital out of it, BJP leaders reckon.

Leaders of other political parties are being careful not to criticise the collections after the Korutla MLA’s controversial comments on voluntary donations for the Mandir drew sharp criticism.

Among other notables, Padwal Vijaysingh’s children donated Rs 1,100 for the purpose at Emaikunta village in Indravelli mandal.

 

Many teams from the trust are seen moving about even in interior areas of the erstwhile Adilabad district, collecting funds.

A senior political leader said, “There is no need to oppose the construction of Ram Mandir. Collecting voluntary donations for a purpose is fine as long as the intention behind it is good. This is also a matter of religious sentiments.”

...
