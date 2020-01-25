Nation Current Affairs 25 Jan 2020 PMO calls in top sec ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PMO calls in top secretaries for consultations on coronavirus cases

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2020, 8:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2020, 8:39 pm IST
PM's top adviser and secretaries of top ministries confer on stopping the spread of contagion in India
An Indian man of Chinese extraction performs a lion dance wearing a mask on the first day of the Chinese lunar new year in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Worries about the coronavirus outbreak in China spread to India with authorities in several states putting people who recently returned from China under observation. (AP)
 An Indian man of Chinese extraction performs a lion dance wearing a mask on the first day of the Chinese lunar new year in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Worries about the coronavirus outbreak in China spread to India with authorities in several states putting people who recently returned from China under observation. (AP)

New Delhi: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday reviewed India's preparedness to deal with the deadly coronavirus which has spread to several countries from China.

At a meeting chaired by P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, Health Ministry officials presented an update about the response measures being undertaken to stop the contagion from entering India, official sources said.

 

The meeting was held on the instructions of prime minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting was attended by the cabinet secretary and the secretaries of home, foreign affairs, defence, health, civil aviation and several other top officials.

Health Ministry officials briefed Mishra on the preparedness of hospitals and laboratories as well as measures being taken for the capacity building of rapid response teams to deal with the coronavirus.

The principal secretary also reviewed the various preventive measures taken by other ministries like the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The officials assured Mishra that the situation was being closely monitored by the Ministry of Health in coordination with various other union ministries as well as state governments and union territories.

So far, 20,000 people from 115 flights at seven international airports in the country have been screened.

Sources said the National Institute of Virology labs are fully equipped to test the virus and that all state and district health authorities have been alerted.

...
Tags: pmo coronavirus, india coronavirus, china virus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

India 'requests' China to permit Indian students stuck in Wuhan to leave
As death toll climbs to 41, China orders nationwide measures to contain coronavirus

Latest From Nation

Pentamma took the child to a nearby toddy compound.

Hyderabad: Baby found, kidnappers arrested

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Manuu students say under cop watch

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi briefly speaks to the gathering during a meeting and mushaira organised at Khilwat ground on Saturday. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)

Halwa, poha jibe against govt

They are running it in unhealthy and unhygienic conditions, confined them inhumanly with chains and are manhandling them with sticks without taking proper medical care and professional caretakers, while charging them from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

4 held for running illegal rehab



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India 'requests' China to permit Indian students stuck in Wuhan to leave

A worker dispenses hand sanitizer to a shopper at the entrance of a supermarket in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. The virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, already on lockdown, banned most vehicle use downtown. (AP)

Hyderabad: E-tailers too cash in on patriotic fervour

With the Republic Day on Sunday, multiple shops are selling an array of goodies with Tricolour. (DC)

Over 10 acres in Hussainsagar FTL encroached: Activist

A satellite image showing the alleged encroachment near Kukatpally nala.

Halwa, poha jibe against govt

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi briefly speaks to the gathering during a meeting and mushaira organised at Khilwat ground on Saturday. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)

Manuu students say under cop watch

Maulana Azad National Urdu University
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham