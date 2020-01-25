Brazilian President Bolsonaro given ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

New Delhi: Brazil's President, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday.

Bolsonaro, who will be the Chief Guest for this year's republic day parade was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Earlier in the day, he met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi.

His visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of agriculture, energy, and defence between the two countries.

Bolsonaro is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers, senior officials, chairman of Brazil-India Friendship Group in the Brazilian Parliament, and businessmen.