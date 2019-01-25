search on deccanchronicle.com
Yogi Adityanath mourns Mahant Shivakumara Swami’s death

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2019, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2019, 12:35 am IST
Yogi Adityanath
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the demise of Mahant Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru, Karnataka. 

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister has said that respected Mahant Shivakumara Swami’s demise has rendered a huge loss to the society.  

 

The late seer had enriched the society with his vast knowledge.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister stated further that Swami would always be remembered for his vast social and spiritual contributions. Mr Adityanath has also prayed for peace to the departed soul. 

