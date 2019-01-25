search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana high court lifts stay on hiring Lecturers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jan 25, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2019, 1:04 am IST
The court directed the Telangana State Public Service Commission to reserve one post.
Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, while hearing the plea of Ch. Sujatha, who had applied for the job specified in the notification, observed that the whole process of appointments could not be stopped due to the objections raised by the one petitioner.
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has allowed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to fill up vacancies of 545 posts of Degree College Lecturers in Residential Colleges (women), while modifying its earlier order, which had stopped the appointment process on the allegation that reservations in appointments was not being adhered to.

The court directed the Telangana State Public Service Commission to reserve one post till the final outcome of the plea of the petitioner was decided and allowed the Commission to fill up the 545 posts (the notification was issued for 546 vacancies). 

