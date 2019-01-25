Sahasra Maha Chandi Yagam: K Chandrasekhar Rao prays for whole country

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday offered prayers along with his wife Shobha Rao to Goddess Rajashyamala for the overall prosperity of the country on the fourth day of the Sahasra Maha Chandi Yagam in his farmhouse at Erravalli village.

The fourth day of the yagam saw Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao performing pujas in blazing red attire with the Pundits and Seers also in red attire.

The yagam taken up by the Mr Rao intended for the overall prosperity of the country, commenced with different rituals in the forenoon session.

The CM and his wife offered prayers to Rajashyamala Devi in the morning session amidst chanting of Vedas by the Pundits acclaiming the mother goddess with the words Sarvamangala Mangalye, Sri Rajash-yamala Dyveya namastey in the Rajashyamala Mother Goddess mandap.

At the mandap, the couple sought the blessings of the pundits. Later the CM took part in the Maharudra Mandap prayers. At Brahma Swarup-ini Bagalamukhi Mand-ap, the couple conducted the rituals in the presence of Veda pundits and seers amidst chanting of mantras. The pundits blessed the couple saying “satamanam bhavatey”. With the Mahaharathi, the forenoon rituals were concluded.