search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sahasra Maha Chandi Yagam: K Chandrasekhar Rao prays for whole country

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 25, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2019, 1:24 am IST
At the mandap, the couple sought the blessings of the pundits.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao performs pujas on the fourth day of Chandi Yagam on Thursday.
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao performs pujas on the fourth day of Chandi Yagam on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday offered prayers along with his wife Shobha Rao to Goddess Rajashyamala for the overall prosperity of the country on the fourth day of the Sahasra Maha Chandi Yagam in his farmhouse at Erravalli village.

The fourth day of the yagam saw Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao performing pujas in blazing red attire with the Pundits and Seers also in red attire.

 

The yagam taken up by the Mr Rao intended for the overall prosperity of the country, commenced with different rituals in the forenoon session.

The CM and his wife offered prayers to Rajashyamala Devi in the morning session amidst chanting of Vedas by the Pundits acclaiming the mother goddess with the words Sarvamangala Mangalye, Sri Rajash-yamala Dyveya namastey in the Rajashyamala Mother Goddess mandap.

At the mandap, the couple sought the blessings of the pundits. Later the CM took part in the Maharudra Mandap prayers. At Brahma Swarup-ini Bagalamukhi Mand-ap, the couple conducted the rituals in the presence of Veda pundits and seers amidst chanting of mantras. The pundits blessed the couple saying “satamanam bhavatey”. With the Mahaharathi, the forenoon rituals were concluded.

...
Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, sahasra maha chandi yagam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
 

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

Facebook will make a move to prevent users who have had their organization’s pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity.
 

Oh God! Now China has blocked Microsoft Bing too

“We’ve confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps,” Microsoft said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: NIN starts free diet counselling

National Institute of Nutrition

Hyderabad: Science academy tightens rules

Science, research is an evolving subject and it can’t be buried in a published paper and forgotten. Scientists state that most of these journals are hardly read except by those in the scientific community.

Allegations made to defame me: Professor

English and Foreign Language University

Thunderstorm warning for Telangana on January 26, 27

It is also expected that there would be rain or thunderstorm on Friday as well, however, it is limited only to the Northern parts of Telangana and the next day on Saturday, the impact would extend to the rest of the Telangana.

Reservation roster was followed, says TSPSC

Telangana State Public Service Commission
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham