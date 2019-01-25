search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ravi Shankar Prasad backs use of EVMs, says need to trust EC

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Remarks came a day after CEC asserted that EC would not be 'intimidated or bullied' into giving up EVMs and going back to era of ballot.
'I do not wish to make a political comment. I wish to say it with all respect that the same machine has shown the victory of my party (BJP) and also the defeat of my party. The same machine has shown regional players getting success time and time again,' Prasad said. (Photo: File)
 'I do not wish to make a political comment. I wish to say it with all respect that the same machine has shown the victory of my party (BJP) and also the defeat of my party. The same machine has shown regional players getting success time and time again,' Prasad said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Friday backed the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) and said there is a need to trust the Election Commission and respect the sanctity of the institution.

His remarks came a day after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asserted that the EC would not be "intimidated or bullied" into giving up EVMs and going back to the era of ballot boxes.

 

On Monday, a self-proclaimed cyber expert had claimed the machines can be hacked and that the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were rigged. Following his claims, several opposition parties have demanded the use of ballot papers in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"I do not wish to make a political comment. I wish to say it with all respect that the same machine has shown the victory of my party (BJP) and also the defeat of my party. The same machine has shown regional players getting success time and time again," Prasad said.

He made these remarks at a National Voters Day event organised by the EC where President Ram Nath Kovind and CEC Arora were present. The minister said the kind of trust the poll panel has shown in new technology backed by "most profound technical oversight is something we all need to respect".

He said the elections in India and the conduct of elections are being discussed globally. "We need to trust EC, respect the sanctity of the institution of EC," he said.

On Thursday, the Congress had said it sounds "strange" when the Election Commission presents itself as an advocate for EVMs.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said the Election Commission has been entrusted the task to conduct elections and it should take the views of various stakeholders, including people and political parties, before arriving at such a decision. "It looks strange and odd sometimes when the Election Commission presents itself and acts as an advocate of the EVMs," he had told reporters.

...
Tags: ravi shankar prasad, election commission, 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Rahul Gandhi said he feels like giving PM Modi a hug when he abuses him. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘Abuses from BJP, RSS is the biggest gift for me,' says Rahul Gandhi

'As I came out of my house, a man came running, hit me on the face and head and poured cow dung water on me,' Priyanandan later told reporters. (Photo: Facebook)

Cow dung thrown at National award-winning director after Sabarimala post

Various events that had taken place in connection with the Sabarimala issue underlined the urgent need to carry forward the renaissance movement, the Governor said while detailing steps taken by the state government to ensure gender equality. (Photo: File)

Kerala govt 'duty-bound' to implement Sabarimala verdict: Governor

‘...She is the wife of Robert Vadra who is accused of involvement in land scam and several corruption cases,’ said Bihar minister Vinod Narayan Jha. (Photo: Twitter | @VinodNarayanJh1)

Votes can't be won on basis of beautiful faces: Bihar Minister on Priyanka Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.
 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
 

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

Facebook will make a move to prevent users who have had their organization’s pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Abuses from BJP, RSS is the biggest gift for me,' says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said he feels like giving PM Modi a hug when he abuses him. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Cow dung thrown at National award-winning director after Sabarimala post

'As I came out of my house, a man came running, hit me on the face and head and poured cow dung water on me,' Priyanandan later told reporters. (Photo: Facebook)

Kerala govt 'duty-bound' to implement Sabarimala verdict: Governor

Various events that had taken place in connection with the Sabarimala issue underlined the urgent need to carry forward the renaissance movement, the Governor said while detailing steps taken by the state government to ensure gender equality. (Photo: File)

Arun Jaitley in good health, recovering rapidly: Piyush Goyal

The government has not commented on his medical condition. (Photo: File)

Notice served to 4 MLAs, no problem to govt, says Siddaramaiah

'I have seen B Nagendra's reply who said he is loyal to party and they never met any BJP leaders. I haven't seen replies by the other two MLAs. We will take action accordingly after looking at all replies,' the former CM said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham