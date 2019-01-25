search on deccanchronicle.com
Nirav Modi's illegal bungalow worth Rs 100 crore in Alibaug to be demolished

Published Jan 25, 2019, 5:44 pm IST
The bungalow is worth over Rs 100 crore, according to Enforcement Directorate estimates.
Raigad: Jeweller and fraud accused Nirav Modi’s sea-facing bungalow in Maharashtra’s Alibaug is being demolished after it was declared illegal by state authorities.

The bungalow was illegally built, violated coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms and the state's regulations as well, Raigad Collector Suryawanshi said.

 

The mansion, situated at Kihim beach over 90 km from Mumbai, was declared illegal along with 58 other structures that flouted all environmental norms.

The demolition was taken up following a Bombay High Court order on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Shamburaje Yuva Kranti in 2009, demanding action against illegal bungalows, hotels and resorts violating the high tide and low tide zones in tiny villages dotting the beaches of Raigad.

The investigative agency, Enforcement Directorate had initially approached the Bombay High Court to stop the demolition as the bungalow was among the properties attached after the PNB scam came to light.

Later, the agency handed over the bungalow to district administration after removing valuable items.

