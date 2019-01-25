Mysuru: Mother strangulates twin sons before hanging self

According to police, Aasha in her death note stated that she took the extreme step due to her personal reasons and has not held anyone responsible for the incident. (Representational Image)

Mysuru: In a heart-rending incident, a mother hanged herself after allegedly killing her two eight-year-old twin sons by strangulating them in Bandipalya under the South police station limits, on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Aasha and her sons Shauryagowda and Supreethgowda.

According to police, Aasha in her death note stated that she took the extreme step due to her personal reasons and has not held anyone responsible for the incident.

She reportedly ended her life and that of her children when her husband, a daily wage worker at APMC in Bandipalya, was not at home. “The kids were found lying on the bed while she was found in a hanging position. But, there were strangulation marks on the necks of the children. Investigation is on,” said policemen.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code. They have handed over the bodies to relatives after conducting autopsy at the mortuary of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute on Thursday.