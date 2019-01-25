Meet to name CBI chief remains ‘inconclusive’

New Delhi: The meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee to decide on the next CBI chief remained inconclusive, officials said on Thursday. They said no decision on the CBI director was taken at the meeting. “A list of eligible officers along with their dossiers was shared with the panel members. But no decision has been taken,” an official said requesting anonymity.

He said another meeting of the panel will be called soon to finalise the name.

The meeting, which was held at the Prime Minister’s residence, was attended by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The post of CBI head has been lying vacant since January 10 after the unceremonious exit of Alok Verma.