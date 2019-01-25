search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt acting out of vendetta: Cong on CBI raid at Hooda residence

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2019, 5:19 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2019, 5:19 pm IST
Cong warned officials of various agencies to be ready for accountability for working at the best of Modi to target his political opponents.
Sharma also said the "ill-will" in the mind of the prime minister and BJP chief Amit Shah is clear and the timing is also very clear. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Sharma also said the "ill-will" in the mind of the prime minister and BJP chief Amit Shah is clear and the timing is also very clear. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday hit out at the government over CBI raids at former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's residence and accused it of acting out of vendetta.

The party also warned officials of various agencies to be ready for accountability for working at the best of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to target his political opponents.

 

Senior spokesperson of the Congress Anand Sharma said such actions when the prime minister and the ruling dispensation "target its political opponents by using agencies against them are dangerous for democracy in our country".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a mindset of targeting his political opponents by defaming them with the objective of muzzling the voice of the opposition and to tarnish the image of their tall leaders. We condemn in the strongest terms the action today in the form of raids on former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda with the sole purpose of defaming him," he told reporters.

Sharma also said the "ill-will" in the mind of the prime minister and BJP chief Amit Shah is clear and the timing is also very clear.

"They are converting India into a police state," he alleged, adding that the prime minister has used probe agencies to target former chief ministers be it in Rajasthan or Uttar Pradesh. The senior Congress leader said democracies do not function like that and only fascist governments take such actions.

"We are warning all concerned not to exceed their brief or act above the law. All officials must hear this that governments do not have permanency and they keep changing....They will be held accountable and they will have to answer once the government changes," he said.

"It is certain that this government is rattled and prime minister is facing an imminent defeat and that is why such actions," the Congress leader said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a new case against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation in Gurgaon in 2009 and carried out searches at 20 locations in Delhi-NCR on Friday, officials said.

A team of officials from the agency arrived early morning at Hooda's residence in Rohtak in Haryana. The case is understood to be related to the alleged irregularities in land allotment in 2009, agency sources said.

The Congress is alleging that the action has come at a time just ahead of the January 28 Jind by-election. Sources close to Hooda said he was about to go to Jind for campaigning in favour of the party candidate Randeep Surjewala, when the CBI raided Hooda's residence in Rohtak.

...
Tags: congress, cbi, raids, bs hooda, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi who is co-accused in the fraud is also the co-owner of the property. (Photo: File)

Nirav Modi's illegal bungalow worth Rs 100 crore in Alibaug to be demolished

'I do not wish to make a political comment. I wish to say it with all respect that the same machine has shown the victory of my party (BJP) and also the defeat of my party. The same machine has shown regional players getting success time and time again,' Prasad said. (Photo: File)

Ravi Shankar Prasad backs use of EVMs, says need to trust EC

Rahul Gandhi said he feels like giving PM Modi a hug when he abuses him. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘Abuses from BJP, RSS is the biggest gift for me,' says Rahul Gandhi

'As I came out of my house, a man came running, hit me on the face and head and poured cow dung water on me,' Priyanandan later told reporters. (Photo: Facebook)

Cow dung thrown at National award-winning director after Sabarimala post



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.
 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
 

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

Facebook will make a move to prevent users who have had their organization’s pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ravi Shankar Prasad backs use of EVMs, says need to trust EC

'I do not wish to make a political comment. I wish to say it with all respect that the same machine has shown the victory of my party (BJP) and also the defeat of my party. The same machine has shown regional players getting success time and time again,' Prasad said. (Photo: File)

‘Abuses from BJP, RSS is the biggest gift for me,' says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said he feels like giving PM Modi a hug when he abuses him. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Cow dung thrown at National award-winning director after Sabarimala post

'As I came out of my house, a man came running, hit me on the face and head and poured cow dung water on me,' Priyanandan later told reporters. (Photo: Facebook)

Kerala govt 'duty-bound' to implement Sabarimala verdict: Governor

Various events that had taken place in connection with the Sabarimala issue underlined the urgent need to carry forward the renaissance movement, the Governor said while detailing steps taken by the state government to ensure gender equality. (Photo: File)

Arun Jaitley in good health, recovering rapidly: Piyush Goyal

The government has not commented on his medical condition. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham