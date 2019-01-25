search on deccanchronicle.com
Cow dung thrown at National award-winning director after Sabarimala post

The director said the incident took place at 9 am as he came out of his house at Cherpu in Thrissur district.
'As I came out of my house, a man came running, hit me on the face and head and poured cow dung water on me,' Priyanandan later told reporters. (Photo: Facebook)
Thrissur: National award-winning Malayalam film director Priyanandanan on Friday claimed he was attacked and cow dung water poured on him and suspected the hand of BJP-RSS workers in the incident that comes days after his objectionable Facebook post on the Sabarimala women's entry issue.

However, the BJP has denied any role in the attack. The director said the incident took place at 9 am as he came out of his house at Cherpu in Thrissur district.

 

"As I came out of my house, a man came running, hit me on the face and head and poured cow dung water on me," Priyanandan later told reporters.

"The aim is to weaken me with this attack," he added.

He alleged that BJP/RSS workers were behind the attack. Police has begun investigation on the complaint filed by the director. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on Priyanandan.

In the name of a Facebook post, a few days ago Sangh Parivar organisations had threatened and initiated a cyber attack against him.

This was an attack on the freedom of expression of the director and this will not be allowed at any cost, Vijayan said in a statement here.

The "Pulijanmam" director had courted controversy few days ago when he had posted some objectionable comments on Lord Ayyappa when the Sabarimala issue had rocked the state.

The Sabarimala Karma Samithi, which had spearheaded the protests in Kerala against the state government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict had taken out a march to his house against his post, which was later withdrawn by him.

